Die Loch Lomond Distillery in den Highlands ist eine der vielfältigsten Whisky-Brennereien in (mindestens) Schottland. Zwei unterschiedliche Stills, verschiedene Cut Points, unterschiedliche Hefen sowie getorfte und ungetorfte gemälzte Gerste ermöglichen ganze neun verschiedenen Single Malt Stile.

Die Hanseatische Weinhandelsgesellschaft stellt heute die zweite Serie von Loch Lomond THE NINE vor, in dieser Innovative Cask Series werden neben den vielfältigen Destillationsstilen der Loch Lomond Distillery auch exklusive Fass-Finishes präsentiert.



Mehr zu den Abfüllungen in der Aussendung von HaWe Bremen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Neu bei HaWe Bremen: Loch Lomond THE NINE Series 2 – Innovative Cask Series

Diese außergewöhnliche Serie von Einzelfässern repräsentiert die unübertroffene Innovationskraft der Loch Lomond Distillery. Durch die Kombination aus traditionellen Swan Neck Stills und einzigartigen Straight Neck Stills, verschiedenen Cut Points, unterschiedlichen Hefe-Kulturen und der Verwendung von getorfter sowie ungetorfter gemälzter Gerste ist Loch Lomond in der Lage, eine unübertroffene Vielfalt von 9 verschiedenen Single Malt Stilen zu destillieren – mehr als jede andere Brennerei in Schottland. Die Einzelfass-Serie THE NINE reift ausschließlich in exklusiv selektierten Fasstypen, die den fruchtigen und perfekt ausbalancierten Stil von Loch Lomond unterstreichen. In jedem Abschnitt dieser Serie zeigt sich Loch Lomond von einer weiteren Seite und stellt seine Vielfalt unter Beweis. Auch diese Hingabe führte Loch Lomond zur „Most Awarded Distillery“ der Welt!

Entdecken Sie mit der zweiten Serie neben den vielfältigen Destillationsstilen, exklusive Fass-Finishes wie z.B.: 1st Fill Cognac Hogshead & 1st Fill Sauternes Finish sowie stark getorfte 1st Fill Bourbon Barrels. Lassen Sie sich von den unterschiedlichen Destillationsmethoden begeistern, zum Beispiel Swan Neck distilled 1st Fill Bourbon Inchfad 2015 oder Straight Neck distilled Heavily Peated 1st Fill Bourbon 2017.

#1 2017 1st Fill Sauternes Hogshead

Style: Inchmurrin-Style

Cask Type: Refi ll Bourbon Barrel

Finish: 1st Fill Sauternes Hogshead

Distilled on the unique Straight-Neck Stills and matured in a Re ll-Bourbon Barrel before a 12 month fi nish in a Sauternes Cask, this exclusive cask showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style with traditional candy shop aromas of rasberry bon bons, indulgent vanilla cream and peppermint. Then there is lemon sorbet, candied ginger and warming oak spices.

Limitiert auf 241 Flaschen

#2 2017 1st Fill Madeira Hogshead

Style: Inchmurrin-Style

Cask Type: Re fill Bourbon Barrel

Finish: 1st Fill Madeira Hogshead

Distilled on the unique Straight-Neck Stills and matured in a Re ll-Bourbon Barrel before a 12 month finish in a Madeira Cask, this exclusive whisky showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style with sticky cardamom and indulgent vanilla pastries. Cooked apples, milk chocolate hazelnuts and walnuts are layered with to ee and nishes with warming oak spices.

Limitiert auf 253 Flaschen

#3 2015 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Style: Inchfad-Style

Cask Type: 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Distilled on the unique Swan-Neck Stills and fully matured in a First Fill Bourbon Barrel this unique cask showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style with sticky caramelised banana and orange peel, perfectly balanced with runny honey and desiccated coconut. Then there is crisp green apple and ginger syrup, ending on warming oak spices.

Limitiert auf 221 Flaschen

#4 2015 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Style: Inchfad-Style

Cask Type: 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Finish: 1st Fill Cognac Hogshead

Distilled on the traditional Swan-Neck Stills and matured in a First Fill Bourbon Barrel before a 12 month finish in a Cognac Cask, this exclusive spirit showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style with golden syrup, sultanas and overripe peaches. Then there are layers of indulgent vanilla pod ice cream, toasted cinnamon and fi ery ginger.

Limitiert auf 245 Flaschen

#5 2015 1st Fill Oloroso Hogshead

Style: Inchfad-Style

Cask Type: Refi ll Bourbon Barrel

Finish: 1st Fill Oloroso Hogshead

Distilled on the traditional Swan-Neck Stills and matured in a Re ll-Bourbon Barrel before a 9 month finish in an Oloroso Hogshead, this exclusive whisky showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style with traditional apple and raisin crumble and a buttery cinnamon crumb. Then there are layers of indulgent toff ee and vanilla ice cream with warming oak spices.

Limitiert auf 220 Flaschen

#6 2017 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Style: Heavily Peated · Croftengea-Style

Cask Type: 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Distilled on the unique Straigth-Neck Stills and fully matured in a First Fill Bourbon Barrel this unique peated cask showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style, bursting with bright grapefruit, apple candy and zesty lime. The are wisps of sweet smoke, dried flowers, and bon fire ashes before a very oaky finish.

Limitiert auf 199 Flaschen

#7 2017 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Style: Heavily Peated · Croftengea-Style

Cask Type: 1st Fill Bourbon Barrel

Distilled on the unique Straigth-Neck Stills and fully matured in a First Fill Bourbon Barrel this unique peated cask showcases Loch Lomond’s fruity style, with baked apples, dusted with icing sugar and cinnamon with layers of decadent to ffee sauce. This is followed by sweet barbeque smoke and phoneolic spices. Indulgently sweet with a mouthfi lling texture.

Limitiert auf 197 Flaschen