Charlie MacLean, Vikki Bruce und Jamie Burke gründen Beratungsfirma für Fasskäufer

Ein Whiskyfass in Schottland zu kaufen, sei es, um es mit Freunden abzufüllen oder es für später aufzubewahren (sei es, um es dann selbst abzufüllen oder weiterzuverkaufen) braucht vor allem eines: vertrauenswürdige Partner. Genau dieses will dass Unternehmen MacLean & Bruce sein, gegründet von Whisky-Legende Charlie MacLean MBE und den Branchenexperten Vikki Bruce und Jamie Burke. Man will Kunden durch den gesamten Prozess „vom Fass zum Glas“ begleiten und damit sicherstellen, dass die richtigen Entscheidungen getroffen werden.

Hier der Pressetext, mit dem das Unternehmen sich einer breiteren Öffentlichkeit vorstellen will:

MacLean & Bruce -The company redefining whisky cask sales

MacLean & Bruce, a company set up by whisky industry leaders Vikki Bruce, Jamie Burke and Charlie MacLean MBE, is offering Scotch lovers from across the world the opportunity to purchase some of the most exceptional whisky casks in Scotland, in a move that will redefine whisky cask sales.

Entering an area of the industry which has been blurred by illegitimate companies promising casks and liquid that doesn’t exist, MacLean & Bruce is grounded in generational mastery, authentic relationships with distilleries across Scotland, and a deep-rooted understanding of the industry.

Through these long-standing relationships, MacLean & Bruce has access to a wealth of casks, from casks dating back through the decades as far as the 1950’s, to new make spirit which can be casked into great wood as it begins its maturation journey.

Focused on helping people with a passion for the industry to own their own unique piece of Scotch whisky history, MacLean & Bruce provide an individualised service to match each whisky enthusiast with the right cask for them. Guiding clients through the full journey, from cask to glass, MacLean & Bruce’s experienced team are committed to integrity at every stage.

This commitment has also seen Vikki work within the whisky industry and secondary market to ensure unsuspecting consumers across the world don’t continue to fall foul of illegitimate companies in this unregulated market. Vikki’s advice is always the same – trust nobody until you have done your due diligence and read and understood the Scotch Whisky Association’s advice for cask buyers.

Through its travel arm which was founded in 2013, MacLean & Bruce can offer the full package for those passionate about the industry looking to own their own piece of Scotch whisky – from bespoke distillery visits and sampling for those who know the liquid they’d like to purchase, through to week-long trips exploring a range of distilleries and flavour profiles for those keen to discover something new.

Vikki Bruce, Managing Director at MacLean & Bruce, said:

“As stalwarts of the industry, Charlie and I have long been connecting with people internationally who have a passion for Scotch whisky. What first started as a premium travel company enabling people to explore Scotland’s distilleries, has evolved to include independent bottlings and now, the opportunity to pair clients with their very own whisky cask. “What truly sets us apart from other companies in the space is our real-world insight and understanding of scotch whisky. The Family of Bruce motto is ‘Fuimus’ which translates to ‘we have been’, which feels appropriate for us. We’ve done – and do – it all, from sales through warehousing to bottling, and in doing so we are very experienced at guiding our clients through every step of the process – selecting, nosing, tasting, purchasing, bottling, and exporting – all depending on each individual set of requirements. “Through the relationships we’ve built, we’re often able to secure incredibly rare casks from each of Scotland’s unique whisky regions, providing valuable opportunities for clients across the world to own their own piece of Scottish whisky heritage.”

MacLean & Bruce was established in 2013 and, at its heart, is committed to creating connections with Scotland’s whisky industry while offering expertise and a safe pair of hands to guide through the process – whether curating an unforgettable trip or finding the perfect cask of Scotch whisky.

For more information on MacLean & Bruce, visit www.macleanandbruce.com.