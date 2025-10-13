Vikki Bruce zum „Keeper of the Quaich“ ernannt

Vikki Bruce, die Geschäftsführerin des Whiskyspezialisten MacLean & Bruce (wir stellten Ihnen das Unternehmen im August vor), wurde bei der 70. Zeremonie und dem Bankett der Society in Blair Castle als „Keeper of the Quaich“ ausgezeichnet. Wir gratulieren Vikki auf das Herzlichste zu dieser verdienten Auszeichnung und Ehrung, und präsentieren Ihnen die dazu gehörende Pressemitteilung, die wir erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Vikki Bruce honoured as Keeper of the Quaich at Blair Castle ceremony

13 OCTOBER 2025

Vikki Bruce, Managing Director of whisky specialist MacLean & Bruce, has been inducted as a Keeper of the Quaich at the Society’s 70th Ceremony and Banquet at Blair Castle, demonstrating the value she has brought, and continues to bring, to the Scotch whisky industry.

Since establishing MacLean & Bruce in 2013 with Charles MacLean MBE to deliver luxury whisky travel experiences to international markets, Vikki has grown the company to offer bespoke bottlings, private casks and access to unique premium experiences across Scotland. Vikki has developed strong working relationships with whisky producers and the relevant governing bodies and is championing stronger regulations within the industry.

Keepers of the Quaich was established by the Scotch whisky industry to recognise outstanding commitment to the production, promotion or protection of Scotch. Since its foundation, more than 3,000 people from over 100 countries have been awarded the honour, representing thousands of years of shared experience and knowledge.

Vikki’s induction is not only a professional recognition of her contribution to Scotch Whisky, but also a deeply personal milestone rooted in her family’s long connection with the Society. Her father-in-law, Andrew Bruce, 11th Earl of Elgin, was instrumental in shaping the banquets into the lively celebrations they are today. Declaring the early events as “a little bit boring”, he famously introduced song and performance and later served as Grand Master of the Society. That role is now held by Vikki’s brother-in-law, Charles, Lord Bruce, who continues the tradition of audience participation by getting all guests standing on their tables to liven up the festivities.

Vikki’s husband Alex Bruce (MD of Adelphi Selection and Ardnamurchan Distillery), a respected industry figure, is a Master of the Quaich, as is her longstanding business partner and whisky authority Charles MacLean MBE, making her award a continuation of a strong family and professional legacy within the Society.

Speaking after the ceremony, Vikki Bruce said:

“Becoming a Keeper of the Quaich is a great honour, made even more meaningful by my family’s connections with the Society. From my father-in-law’s role in shaping the character of the banquets, to Alex and Charlie’s involvement as Masters, the society is quite personal to us and it’s a privilege to play part of this ongoing legacy. At MacLean & Bruce, our mission is to uphold the integrity and heritage of Scotch while opening doors for enthusiasts around the world, and my induction reflects that commitment.”

Aristotelis Baroutsis, Chair of the Society, commented:

“The banquet celebrates the unique and collegiate nature of the Scotch Whisky industry and inducts new Keepers from all around the world. At the ceremony we inducted 48 new Keepers from no less than 17 different countries which demonstrates the continued popularity of Scotch Whisky.”

MacLean & Bruce, founded by Vikki Bruce and Charlie MacLean, is a leading name in the world of rare and fine whisky; curating immersive whisky journeys for discerning clients worldwide and working in the private cask sales market to educate buyers and conduct cask sales with integrity.