Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow bleibt für den Rest des Jahres für Besucher geschlossen

Schon im Frühjahr hat sich Glenfarclas wegen Covid-19 dazu entschieden, die Brennerei für Besucher für das ganze Jahr 2020 zu sperren. Andere Brennereien haben den Besucherverkehr über verschieden lange Zeiträume ebenfalls eingestellt, später aber die Brennerei unter hohen Sicherheitsauflagen für Besucher wieder geöffnet.

Die Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow war bis jetzt ebenfalls geschlossen – und hat sich nun entschieden, ihre Pforten für Besucher auch weiterhin, jedenfalls bis Ende 2020 versperrt zu halten. Die potentiellen Besucher und Fans informierte die Clydeside Distillery in einer kurzen Notiz in sozialen Medien über diesen Entschluss:

It has now been over six months since we closed The Clydeside Distillery Visitor Centre due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The safety of our team and visitors has always been our top priority and throughout this time we have continued to closely monitor the situation.After careful consideration, the current environment and ongoing restrictions has unfortunately led us to the difficult decision not to reopen the visitor centre for the remainder of 2020.

We understand this will be hugely disappointing to many regular visitors and those who were hoping to experience The Clydeside Distillery for the first time this year. We will, however, continue distillation whilst maintaining strict health and safety measures, and will shortly be launching a new-look website with an online shop stocking our own branded items and a selection of Scotch whisky.

The events of the last six months have presented a steep learning curve for us, but we look forward to welcoming you all in person next year. Our first Clydeside Single Malt continues to lie maturing and we are excited to bring you more news about this soon!