Diageo präsentiert Fortsetzung der Rare Series

Ende April legte Diageo mit Rare Series eine neue Serie ultra-rarer Whiskys auf und präsentierte die ersten fünf Abfüllungen. Nun folgen mit Convalmore 1984 Rare Series und Dalwhinnie 1989 Rare Series zwei weitere Bottlings, deren detaillierte Informationen hier finden können:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

THE STORY CONTINUES: RARE SERIES REVEALS A NEW CHAPTER IN SCOTLAND’S RICH WHISKY HERITAGE

Diageo unveils new Scotch Whiskies in this evolving collection, capturing the depth, power, and wildness of a Scottish winter through two rare Single Malts from Convalmore and Dalwhinnie.

LONDON, 3RD NOVEMBER 2026 — Diageo today reveals a new chapter in Rare Series, a growing collection of distinguished Scotch whiskies of impeccable provenance that unearth Scotland’s scattered treasures. This release ventures to the far reaches of the country to explore the remote landscapes and rich heritage behind these exceptional whiskies.

Drawn from Diageo’s care of more than 30 distilleries and over 10 million casks, Rare Series celebrates Scotland’s most remarkable distilleries and the stories behind them. With each new release, connoisseurs are taken on a journey across different whisky styles from all regions of Scotland, revealing exceptional expressions that embody the distillery’s singular character and distinctive qualities.

Harnessing the wilds of a Scottish winter, this Rare Series release transports enthusiasts to two distinct locations, exploring what it means to endure and thrive through the bracing winter season.

Convalmore 1984 Rare Series comes from the iconic Speyside region, also known as the whisky capital of Scotland, and is a true ghost treasure with the distillery standing no more. This 41-Year-Old has a glorious style and extraordinary character, drawn from four refill American oak hogshead casks bottled the year before the distillery closed. It reveals complex notes of lush orchard fruits, spun honey, beeswax, and gentle spices, telling the rich story of a long-closed distillery whose remaining casks have endured decades of Scottish winters.

Originating from one of Scotland’s highest and coldest distilleries, the Dalwhinnie 1989 Rare Series is shaped by many bracing Scottish winters, elevating its character to lifted heights. The 36-Year-Old expression was matured in Amoroso-seasoned American oak hogsheads with a unique long fi nishing of over four years, marking the fi rst time a Dalwhinnie has been bottled in this cask style. The floral honeyed richness, pleasant honeycomb and wild moorland scents offer a welcome respite from the rugged landscape and wilds of a Scottish winter.

Diageo Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson said:

“Both of these releases demonstrate what happens when exceptional Scotch is left to quietly endure and thrive against the elements. From a lost Speyside icon to one of our highest and coldest distilleries, decades of weathering Scotland’s bracing winters have drawn out remarkable depth, transforming intense cold into an enveloping, honeyed warmth and complex spice. Shaped by nature and time, they embody the very essence of our craft”

Because of the extreme rarity of these liquids, Rare Series bottlings are available exclusively through Diageo’s Private Client team, including the specialists at Justerini & Brooks which recently returned to its townhouse at 61 St James’s Street in London. Diageo’s Private Client specialists carefully select, guide, and steward access to the portfolio’s most exceptional gems, with access to Rare Series available exclusively through global registration from Tuesday 3rd November 2026.

Future Rare Series releases will be unveiled only when specifi c whiskies reach their fi nest character, with new expressions unveiled chapter by chapter.

To register interest in acquiring bottlings from the Rare Series, visit rare-series.com.