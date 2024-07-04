Die Rückkehr eines Klassikers: Laphroaig 18yo wieder erhältlich

Nach einer längeren “Durststrecke” von nahezu 10 Jahren ist eine der beliebtesten Abfüllungen von Laphroaig wieder erhältlich: Der Laphroaig 18yo kann nun auf der Webseite der Destillerie wieder bestellt werden (er ist ab heute auch lieferbar). Der mit 48% vol. Alkoholgehalt abgefülltw Islay Single Malt kostet dort etwas über 170 Euro.

Die Destillerie schreibt dazu:

After nearly a decade, an iconic Laphroaig whisky is back by popular demand. The Laphroaig 18-Year-Old captures the essence of our island home in every sip.



Capturing over two centuries of master distillers and blenders, this single malt Scotch whisky represents a key moment in the story of Laphroaig. Matured for 18 years in ex-bourbon barrels, this has added a deep golden colour to the whisky, and flavours influenced by the rugged beauty of Islay.



It combines the iconic smoky flavour of Laphroaig with notes of intense vanilla and sweet ripe fruits.