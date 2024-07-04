Donnerstag, 04. Juli 2024, 14:22:29
Die Rückkehr eines Klassikers: Laphroaig 18yo wieder erhältlich

Nach fast einem Jahrzehnt kehrt der legendäre Laphroaig 18 wieder ins Sortiment zurck - zu einem Preis von ca. 170 Euro auf der Webseite

Nach einer längeren “Durststrecke” von nahezu 10 Jahren ist eine der beliebtesten Abfüllungen von Laphroaig wieder erhältlich: Der Laphroaig 18yo kann nun auf der Webseite der Destillerie wieder bestellt werden (er ist ab heute auch lieferbar). Der mit 48% vol. Alkoholgehalt abgefülltw Islay Single Malt kostet dort etwas über 170 Euro.

Die Destillerie schreibt dazu:

After nearly a decade, an iconic Laphroaig whisky is back by popular demand. The Laphroaig 18-Year-Old captures the essence of our island home in every sip.

Capturing over two centuries of master distillers and blenders, this single malt Scotch whisky represents a key moment in the story of Laphroaig. Matured for 18 years in ex-bourbon barrels, this has added a deep golden colour to the whisky, and flavours influenced by the rugged beauty of Islay.

It combines the iconic smoky flavour of Laphroaig with notes of intense vanilla and sweet ripe fruits.

“The Laphroaig 18-Year-Old was a much-loved whisky, and so after nearly ten years we’re excited to bring back this age statement.”

“Friends can expect to enjoy Laphroaig’s iconic sweet smokiness, a manifestation of our boldness of spirit, as well as freshly cut leather and sunbaked seaweed on the nose and a fruity yet spicy blend of orange, honey, ginger and tobacco on the palate.”

Teddy Joseph, Global Brand Ambassador at Laphroaig


Hier noch die Tasting Notes:

Nose: Smoky peat and sweet vanilla aromas. Notes of soft toffee and gooseberry. 
Palate: Flavours of spicy cinnamon and freshly baked apple tart
Finish: Full-bodied fruitiness alongside herbal notes of fresh mint and peaty notes brings the whisky to a finish.

Whiskey House of Kentucky beginnt mit Produktion (mit Video)

