Die Stills von Rosebank sind angekommen und eingebaut

Ein wichtiger Schritt auf dem Weg zur Revitalisierung von Rosebank ist getan: Die Brennblasen, exakt nach dem Vorbild der alten Stills von Forsyths gefertigt, sind bei der Destillerie angekommen und in den Still Room gehievt worden. Im Spätsommer 2022 soll die Brennerei, die Ian Mcleod Distillers von Diageo gekauft haben, endgültig in Betrieb gehen. Dann wird die ikonische Brennerei wieder ihren dreifach gebrannten Whisky fertigen.

Wir haben hier für Sie die Pressemitteilung zum und Bilder vom Einbau. Auf Instagram können Sie auch ein kurzes Video dazu sehen.

LANDMARK MOMENT AS STILLS ARRIVE AT ROSEBANK DISTILLERY

Three bespoke copper stills have arrived at Rosebank distillery

Ian Macleod Distillers secured the original still blueprints to enable it to replicate the distillation process used three decades ago.

Rosebank distillery is set to be completed by late summer 2022

Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Whisky has taken one big step closer to its distillery revival, with three bespoke stills being installed made to the exact dimensions of the originals.

Rosebank’s much-loved signature style was created through a unique combination of triple distillation and worm-tub condensing. The former creates a lighter style of spirit, while the latter gives the liquid a rich thickness.

Newly appointed Distillery Manager, Malcolm Rennie, who was on hand to greet the stills, commented:

“Triple distillation is a very important part in the somewhat nonsensical jigsaw puzzle that is the Rosebank spirit. It generally enhances the lighter, smoother and fruitier components of a spirit, and so is a vital first step in the ‘new’ Rosebank journey.”

To replicate the distinctive Rosebank style, Ian Macleod Distillers secured the original still blueprints from Abercrombie Coppersmiths when purchasing the distillery to enable it to replicate the distillation process used three decades ago.

The blueprints were then passed to renowned still-makers, Forsyths, who have gone to great lengths to emulate the originals. The stills have been meticulously crafted to the exact dimensions of those used on-site three decades ago, ensuring every step is taken to emulate that celebrated Lowland spirit of years gone by.

Richard Forsyth Sr., managing director of Forsyths, commented that the processes used to make the stills are remarkably similar to what they were decades ago.

“To this day, we still use our forefathers‘ hand hammering techniques to shape copper into carefully crafted pot stills. Of course, we’ve tried to mechanize it as much as possible, but the finishes we produce are still very much hands-on, and it’s a very physical job.“

Obtaining the original blueprints was imperative as the Rosebank stills are “quite different from your average still”, according to Malcolm Rennie. He added:

“The wash still in particular appears to have its traditional swan neck lopped off and capped and the lyne arm attached to the side of the neck, while the Spirit still is on the shorter dumpier side. All these variations in shape and size are what ultimately contribute further complexity to the Rosebank spirit.”

Externally, the Rosebank distillery has made great progress in recent months and is set to be completed by late summer 2022. Its distinctive 108ft chimney is now complemented by a contemporary sloping, stepped roof.

This mix of original and modern architecture is an apt metaphor for how the distillery is being brought back to life while still respecting its distillation style and local legacy.

