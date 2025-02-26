Distilia stellt die neueste Ergänzung der Serie „The Sins“ vor: Envy. Springbank Aged 30 Years

Der 2018 gegründete Unabhängige Abfüller Distilia stellt uns in seiner heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung sein neustes Bottling vor. Innerhalb seiner „The Sins“-Serie erscheint Envy. Springbank Aged 30 Years, der 1994 destillierte Single Mlat reifte 30 Jahre im refill sherry cask #94, und kam im November 2024 in Fassstärke in die 112 verfügbaren Flaschen.

Mehr zu Distilia, ihrer Reihe „The Sins“ und zu Envy. Springbank Aged 30 Years finden Sie folgend:

Distilia Unveils the Latest Addition to „The Sins“ Series: Envy. Springbank 30 YO-Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Distilia proudly announces the latest addition to their renowned “The Sins” series – Envy. Springbank Aged 30 Years – Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This release builds on the series‘ commitment to showcasing exceptional spirits from around the world.

Craftsmanship Reflected in Every Bottle

Distilled in November 1994, this Springbank whisky spent three decades maturing in a refill sherry cask (#94) before its bottling in November 2024. Made from high-quality barley and distilled using traditional pot still methods, this whisky embodies decades of skill and dedication.

Limited to only 112 bottles, this release is bottled at natural cask strength(ABV) to maintain its full character and flavor. With no additives, it offers an unfiltered and genuine expression of the craft, appealing to collectors and whisky enthusiasts alike.

„We are excited to present the latest release in The Sins series. Springbank 30 YO is an exceptional spirit that reflects our philosophy of combining tradition, craftsmanship, and creativity. Each bottle tells a unique story and serves as a tribute to the art of distillation. We are thrilled to share this extraordinary whisky with collectors and enthusiasts around the world.“ Jakub Bagiński, Co-founder of Distilia

Exploring „The Sins“ Series

“The Sins” series represents a fusion of tradition and creativity, with each edition drawing inspiration from one of the cardinal sins. By bringing together benchmark spirits from different categories, the series highlights the depth and diversity of the global spirits landscape.

Highlights of Previous Editions

To date, the series has included three notable releases. The first, The Sins – Gluttony, features a 1964 Calvados Domfrontais from Christian Drouin in France, capturing the richness associated with this sin. The second, The Sins – Lust, is a 1967 Armagnac from the Garreau house in Bas Armagnac, France, offering a bold and intense profile. The third, The Sins – Avarice, is a 1983 rum from Long Pond distillery in Jamaica, characterized by its opulence and depth. Together, these editions celebrate unique spirit traditions while honoring their individual stories.

Limited Availability

The Springbank Aged 30 YO will be available in an exclusive run of 112 bottles. Collectors are encouraged to act quickly to secure this release in the “The Sins” series.



For more details and to explore the full collection, visit Distilia’s official website.

About Distilia

Founded in 2018 by Jakub Bagiński and Piotr Kossowski, who together bring over ten years of experience in the premium spirits industry, Distilia has quickly made a significant impact. The company has become a notable brand among independent bottlers, providing official, bespoke, and white-label editions of whisky, rum, cognac, and armagnac. The company’s high-quality spirits have received numerous awards and developed a loyal customer base. By combining art and fine spirits, Distilia has launched impressive series such as The Sins Series, The Last Cask Series, and Karuizawa Five Decades. These products captivate both connoisseurs and collectors with their artistic presentation, including finely crafted wooden boxes, decorated bottles, elegant labels, and wax details. Distilia stands for uncompromising quality and unique products. For more details, visit www.distilia.com.