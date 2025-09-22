Douglas Laing & Co. startet kostenloses Dram-Sampleportal für die Remarkable Regional Malts

Der unabhängige Scotch Whisky specialists Douglas Laing & Co. stellt heute sein neues Angebot ‘Try Before You Buy’ vor. Neukunden und Abonnenten können sich online registrieren und erhalten ein kostenloses 3-cl-Set der Remarkable Regional Malts-Kollektion, bestehend aus Big Peat, Scallywag, Rock Island oder Timorous Beastie.

Zwei Einschränkungen gilt es hierbei allerdings zu beachten: Die Kampagne ist auf 350 Sets limitiert, und diese stehen ausschließlich Einwohnern Großbritanniens zur Verfügung.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Douglas Laing & Co. Launch Free Dram Sampling Portal for the Remarkable Regional Malts

Independent Scotch Whisky specialists Douglas Laing & Co. are offering Whisky fans across the UK the opportunity to enjoy a dram on them, with the launch of a new sampling ‘Try Before You Buy’ option.

For the first time, new customers and subscribers to Douglas Laing can register online to receive a complimentary 3cl sample pouch from the award-winning Remarkable Regional Malts collection – Big Peat, Scallywag, Rock Island or Timorous Beastie – each accompanied by a flavour guide.

The initiative is designed to introduce new Whisky drinkers to Douglas Laing’s family of Regional Malts, each crafted to represent a distinct Scotch Whisky-producing region:

Big Peat – bold, earthy peat smoke from Islay

– bold, earthy peat smoke from Islay Scallywag – rich chocolate, warming spice and dried fruits from Speyside

– rich chocolate, warming spice and dried fruits from Speyside Rock Island – coastal character, zesty citrus and gentle smoke from the Islands

– coastal character, zesty citrus and gentle smoke from the Islands Timorous Beastie – sweet Malt, heather honey and gentle spice from the Highlands

With just 350 sample packs available, the campaign will be promoted through Douglas Laing’s social media channels. It offers consumers a unique opportunity to discover the character and quality of the Remarkable Regional Malts at home.

Cara Laing, Managing Director, Douglas Laing & Co., commented:

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to bring our Whisky closer to consumers. This campaign allows new Whisky drinkers to explore the distinct styles of our Regional Malts and, importantly, to discover which dram resonates with their palate. It’s an engaging and interactive way to experience Douglas Laing quality at home.”

The Digital ‘Try Before You Buy’ Redemption Portal is open to UK residents only, on a first-come, first-served basis.