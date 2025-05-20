Dublin Liberties Distillery stoppt Produktion

The Dublin Liberties Distillery – hier werden die Irish Whiskyeys „The Dubliner“ und „The Dublin Liberties“ hergestellt – pausiert mit seiner Produktion zur Bewertung der Marktlage. Die Muttergesellschaft Quintessential Brands hat laut The spirit business noch nicht bestätigt, ob Arbeitsplätze durch den Stopp betroffen sind oder ob das Besucherzentrum ebenfalls vorübergehend geschlossen wurde. Auch die Dauer der Produktionsunterbrechung wurde nicht bekannt gegeben. Es können keine Führungen online gebucht werden; zukünftige Termine werden als „nicht verfügbar“ angezeigt.

In einer Erklärung der Muttergesellschaft Quintessential Brands heißt es:

“We remain fully committed to Irish whiskey production at DLD and have communicated this recent development to employees, suppliers, customers and contractors to support forward planning.

“This pause reflects a wider trend across the whiskey industry. We are engaging constructively with all affected colleagues.

“The office at DLD continues to operate and remains the headquarters for our modern Irish whiskey brands.”