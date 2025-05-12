Glasgow Distillery mit drei neuen Abfüllungen aus seltenen Weinfässern

Die Glasgow Distillery kündigt drei limitierte Single Malt Whiskys an, die in seltenen Weinfässern reifen durften:

Glasgow 1770 Constantia Wine Cask Matured ist ein ungetorfter Single Malt, der in südafrikanischen Constantia-Dessertweinfässern reifte. Diese Reifung verleiht dem Whisky Noten von frischer Aprikose, Pfirsich, rosa Grapefruit, Clementine, vollem Manuka-Honig und dunkler Schokolade und unterstreicht so den natürlichen, fruchtigen Charakter des Whiskys. Mit 56,6 % Vol. abgefüllt, sind 980 Flaschen erhältlich.

Der zweite ungetorfte Whisky, Glasgow 1770 Syrah Wine Cask Matured, reifte in griechischen Syrah-Rotweinfässern von der Insel Euböa. Der Einfluss des Weinfasses bringt tiefe Noten von Brombeere, Himbeere, Erdbeermarmelade, Schwarzkirsche, dunkler Schokolade und rosa Pfeffer hervor und ergänzt die vollen Vanille- und Karamellnoten des Whiskys. Mit 59,3 % vol. abgefüllt, ist dieser Whisky auf 652 Flaschen limitiert.

Der einzige getorfte Whisky der Serie, Glasgow 1770 Pineau des Charentes Wine Cask Matured, wurde nach der ersten Reifung in First-Fill-Ex-Bourbon-Fässern in ein französisches Pineau des Charentes-Weinfass umgefüllt. Dieses Fass liefert Aromen von kandiertem Apfel, Ahornsirup, geräuchertem Schinken, Walnüssen, Orangenschale und blumigem grünem Pfeffer. Dieser kräftige Whisky wird mit 58,7 % Vol. abgefüllt und ist nur auf 303 Flaschen limitiert.

Die Abfüllungen erscheinen am Dienstag, den 13. Mai, in Großbritannien und Deutschland. In Großbritannien kosten sie £59 (das wären knapp 70 €) und sind auf der Website der Glasgow Distillery sowie im Whiskyhandel Großbritannienweit erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir erhalten haben:

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY EXPERIMENTS WITH RARE WINE CASKS FOR NEW LIMITED RELEASE

The Glasgow Distillery has announced three limited-edition single malt whiskies finished in rare wine casks as the latest additions to its award-winning Small Batch Series – showcasing the distillery’s commitment to experimentation and diversification within its single malt whisky range.

Comprising one peated and two unpeated expressions, all three of the five-year-old single malts have undergone a one-year, ten-month finish in distinctive wine casks, delivering bold and unique flavour profiles.

Glasgow 1770 Constantia Wine Cask Matured is an unpeated single malt, finished in South African Constantia dessert wine casks. This maturation imparts notes of fresh apricot, peach, pink grapefruit, clementine, rich manuka honey, and dark chocolate, complementing the spirit’s natural fruit-forward character. Bottled at 56.6% ABV, only 980 bottles will be available.

The second unpeated expression, Glasgow 1770 Syrah Wine Cask Matured, is finished in Greek Syrah red wine casks sourced from the island of Evia. The influence of the wine cask brings deep notes of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry jam, black cherry, dark chocolate, and pink peppercorn, complementing the whisky’s rich vanilla and caramel undertones. Bottled at 59.3% ABV, this release is limited to 652 bottles.

The sole peated expression in the series, Glasgow 1770 Pineau des Charentes Wine Cask Matured, is made using malted barley infused with rich mainland peat smoke. After initial maturation in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels, it was transferred to a French Pineau des Charentes wine cask, adding layers of toffee apple, maple smoked ham, walnuts, orange zest, and floral green peppercorn spice. This bold expression is bottled at 58.7% ABV with just 303 bottles available.

Mike Hayward, founder of The Glasgow Distillery, commented:

“At The Glasgow Distillery, we are always looking for ways to push boundaries and explore new

dimensions of flavour. These three releases showcase the remarkable impact that different wine

casks can have on our whisky, bringing bold and gratifying flavour characteristics.

Having recently celebrated 10-years of whisky production, it seems fitting to release perhaps our

most experimental whiskies yet whilst reflecting on a decade of innovation, craftsmanship, and

dedication to creating exceptional single malts.”

These three distinctive bottlings will be launching in the UK and Germany on Tuesday the 13th of May. In the UK these bottlings have a retail price of £59 and are available from the Glasgow Distillery website and at whisky retailers across the country.