Glasgow Distillery stellt Flaschen von 50cl auf 70cl um

Bislang wurden die Whiskys der Glasgow Distillery in 50cl-Flaschen angeboten – nun hat man sich in der Brennerei dazu entschlossen, die Gebindegröße auf 70cl, also das Standardmaß umzustellen. Die Umstellung gilt für die drei Hauptsorten, die Glasgow 1770 Signature Range, und wird nach der Ankündigung heute in den Hauptmärkten, darunter auch Deutschland, ausgerollt. Andere Länder werden die neue Flaschengröße später in diesem Jahr anbieten.

GLASGOW SPIRIT COMES BACK BIGGER

As Scotland begins to bounce back from the pandemic, Scotland’s biggest city is coming back bigger and better than before, and The Glasgow Distillery has the bottle to prove it. From April, the distillery is launching its new 70cl bottle across its range of Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky as they step up their global presence.

The new design has received the seal of approval from the distillery’s global customers and orders are currently being readied for shipping across the world featuring a more environmentally friendly bottle design using proportionally less glass than the original 50cl bottle.

The distillery’s contemporary whisky portfolio showcases a range and depth of flavour that has proven a hit with consumers since the company released its first Glasgow 1770 expression in 2018. The hands-on whisky making team meticulously craft every single one of the distillery’s three different styles of spirit – unpeated, peated and triple distilled – that draw on the city’s creative and industrial heritage.

The move into the larger bottle size comes at no additional cost, following an increase in production and international growth allowing the distillery to maintain their recommended retail price of £49 per bottle in a commitment to producing spirits with accessibility at their heart.

“As Glasgow springs back to her vibrant self, following a difficult couple of years, at The Glasgow Distillery we wanted to come back bigger too, with a larger bottle allowing us to expand our international exports and open up exciting new markets. “The new packaging is already proving a positive move for us as we prepare to ship orders of our single malt to the US; China; Singapore and a new distribution partner in France for the first time. “From day one, our mission was to produce a whisky range that is led by flavour and quality, and this new bottle size is another step on that journey. Since our first release in 2018 we have been steadily increasing production across our Glasgow 1770 Signature Range and now we’re thrilled to reveal this bigger bottle with a more environmentally friendly design.” Liam Hughes, Co-founder and CEO of The Glasgow Distillery

The transition into the new packaging will come into place for each of the three Glasgow 1770 Signature Range expressions, which are all non-chill filtered and natural in colour. They will be available to purchase via the distillery’s website from 10am on Wednesday 6th of April, 2022 – RRP

£49.00. The range will subsequently be available at specialist retailers across the UK then France, Germany, Denmark, Australia, China, South-East Asia and the US with further export markets offering the new pack later in 2022.