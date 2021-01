Glen Grant nach 72 Jahren noch mit 56,2% vol. Alkohol? Stuart Urquhart, Gordon & MacPhail, löst das Rätsel

“At Gordon & MacPhail,we do not focus on a cask releasing a certain age or certain abv, it is about releasing it when the whisky is at its absolute optimum quality.

The Glen Grant 72YO, like many of our releases has been bottled at cask strength. The abv it is within a similar range to casks of similar age we have previously released, several factors affect this. Firstly, the environmental factor and this cask will have been kept at a cool temperature in our warehouse in Elgin, Morayshire, in the Scottish Highlands. Even in summer, temperatures inside the warehouse would rarely rise above 10 degrees Celsius so our native climate certainly helps to restrict The Angel’s Share. A second factor is the nature of the cask that has been cradling the spirit. This impacts the speed of maturation and, in turn, the favours imparted to the whisky over the decades. The thickness of the staves used to make the cask will have a direct effect on the rate of evaporation; thicker staves helping to slow the process. In general, an American oak bourbon barrel is used for maturation of lighter styles and due to its size matures spirit faster, whilst a larger Sherry Butt matures spirit more slowly , where G&M has successfully matured spirit for seventy plus years. The bigger the cask, the less spirit, comparatively, is in direct contact with the wood so maturation is slower. Finally In terms of evaporation losses from a cask, a key aspect is that the water and alcohol with the whisky can evaporate at different rates, if the water and alcohol are lost a similar rates then the strength of the cask is preserved, with increased losses experienced over the first years of maturation. Our internal standard (based on experience) is that 2% of alcohol is lost on average, in the specific case of this cask an alcohol evaporation was within expected tolerances, of spirit matured in a thick staved transport Sherry Butt, which is down to the factors mentioned.

With so many moving parts, maturation is quite rightly considered to be an art as much as a science. My family been involved in Gordon & MacPhail since the first year of trading in 1895, and as a member of the fourth generation to work within the business, I can learn from decades of experience of experimentation with spirit from over 100 distilleries that has been matured in our bespoke casks for any time from 10 years up to 72 years. We are very careful to monitor maturing stocks carefully to make sure none fall below the minimum ABV of 40%, but the real skill comes in matching spirit to the right cask and then bottling it when it’s at its peak in terms of quality.”

Stuart Urquart, Operations Director Gordon & MacPhail