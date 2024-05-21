Gordon & MacPhail heißt den Duke und die Duchess von Edinburgh bei The Cairn Willkommen

Der Duke und die Duchess von Edinburgh sind gerade auf einer Tour durch Grantown-on-Spey, und bei dieser Gelegenheit haben sie auch die neue Brennerei von Gordon & MacPhail, The Cairn, besucht. Dabei haben sie zur Erinnerung an ihren Besuch eine Espe gepflanzt. Danach ging es in die Brennerei zur Verkostung des New Makes.

Gordon & MacPhail hat uns eine Presseinfo zum Besuch für Sie übermittelt, und wir bringen diese gerne mit neun Bildern vom Besuch:

Gordon & MacPhail welcomes the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to The Cairn

Tuesday 21 May 2024

Family-owned Scotch whisky and premium spirits specialist, Gordon & MacPhail, welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to The Cairn Distillery on Monday 20th May 2024.

Upon arriving at the distillery, situated in the Cairngorms National Park, near the river Spey, the Duke and Duchess met with members of the distillery team and Gordon & MacPhail Chief Executive, Phillip White.

Learning more about the fourth-generation family-owned business, the Duke and Duchess discovered how Gordon & MacPhail has created a distillery to complement the natural environment, including a sedum roof, home to thousands of pollinators, and initiatives to boost numbers of rare Goldeneye ducks along the banks of the river Spey.

Alongside meeting core members of the team, touring the distillery and nosing new-make spirit, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also invited to plant an aspen tree near the distillery.

The visit formed part of a wider tour of Grantown-on-Spey, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met business owners and local people.

Phillip White, Chief Executive at Gordon & MacPhail, commented:

“We were honoured to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to The Cairn Distillery, and delighted to introduce them to the members of our fantastic team who make our whisky and look after the guests to our visitor experience. “The Cairn has been warmly received by the local community over the last two years since the distillery started production, and we are thrilled we could be part of this Royal visit to the area.”

Gordon & MacPhail also owns and operates Benromach Distillery in Forres, which was officially opened by HRH Duke of Rothesay in 1998.

