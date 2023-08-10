GlenAllachie bringt drei regional exklusive Abfüllungen mit Finishes in Marsala-, Moscatel- und Ruby Port-Fässern

Drei neue Whiskys der Speyside-Brennerei Glenallachie wurden heute vorgestellt: der Glenallachie 11yo Marsala Wood Finish, der Glenallachie 12yo Moscatel Wood Finish und der Glenallachie 10yo Ruby Port Finish.

Die drei Abfüllungen sind jeweils für andere Regionen vorgesehen – hier in Europa wird man den 12 Jahre alten Glenallachie mit Moscatel-Finish kaufen können (Preis lt. Destillerie ca. 75 Euro), der so wie die beiden anderen Ausgaben mit 48% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde.

Mehr Infos zu allen dreien finden Sie nachfolgend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GLENALLACHIE PRESENTS TRIO OF REGIONAL EXCLUSIVE WHISKIES

Award-winning Speyside single malt brand announces new Limited-Edition wood-finished whiskies

Independent Scotch whisky producer The GlenAllachie launches its first set of three Regional Exclusive single malt Scotch whiskies finished in unusual oak casks.

Led by universally respected industry veteran Billy Walker, the Speyside distillery has earned a reputation for boundary-pushing cask procurement and maturation policies.

The new trio of Regional Exclusive whiskies include an 11-year-old Marsala Wood Finish for the UK (RRSP £65.99), a 12-year-old Moscatel Wood Finish for Europe (RRSP £67.99), and a 10-year-old Ruby Port Wood Finish for Asia (RRSP £65.99).

Each expression underwent primary maturation in American oak ex-Bourbon barrels before being re-racked into casks hand-selected by renowned wood innovator Walker.

The 11-year-old UK exclusive enjoyed a secondary ageing period of approximately 42 months in barrels that previously held Marsala: a fortified wine produced on the Italian Island of Sicily. The resulting whisky is said to “exude elegant and well-rounded notes of toasted almonds, vanilla custard and apricot jam”.

For Europe, the 12-year-old single malt spent over 42 additional months in wood that formerly aged the aromatic Portuguese dessert wine Moscatel. Delivering distinctive flavour characteristics, the unusual maturation journey has “imparted waves of grapefruit zest, honeysuckle, grape must and poached pear”.

The Asia-exclusive 10-year-old was finished for around 36 months in hogsheads that hosted Ruby Port before being filled with The GlenAllachie. A more youthful, vibrant style of the Portuguese fortified wine, the Ruby Port wood has “added a distinguishing rose hue, as well as complex layers of juicy plums, cocoa powder, ginger and honey-glazed figs”.

Aged within the distillery’s 16 on-site warehouses, the whisky was subjected to regular monitoring until Walker deemed the perfect balance between spirit character and wood influence was achieved.

Once expertly blended, each single malt was bottled at 48% ABV, without added colouring and unchill filtered.

Remarking on the riveting new expressions, Walker comments:

“Maturation is such an imperative part of the whisky-making journey. These three very special single malts underwent an interesting ageing process in the finest wood. In sourcing our casks, we seek out niche, boutique producers that align with our business model: taking a more hands-on approach and prioritising quality. “We’re thrilled with the resulting whiskies. Each brings a unique identity to be enjoyed across its chosen region: the Marsala finish is smooth and creamy, the Moscatel finish is fragrant and fresh, and the Ruby Port finish is rich and fruity. Each one demonstrates the value offered by quality wood.”

With RRSPs starting at £65.99, The GlenAllachie Regional Wood Finishes will become increasingly available across the UK and Europe from today, while the Asia Exclusive will reach shelves in the coming months.