Neue WhiskysSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Glenallachie Distillery bringt erstmals Meikle Tòir Single Casks

Zwei Einzelfassabfüllungen des torfigen Glenallachie sind erhältlich, die Website-only Version ist allerdings bereits ausverkauft

Unter Billy Walker brachte die Destillerie Glenallachie seit September 2023 bereits mehrere getorfte Abfüllungen unter der Marke Meikle Tòir auf den Markt – nun gibt es erstmals zwei Einzelfassabfüllungen, die von Billy Walker handselektiert wurden. In den breiten Handel werden sie nicht kommen – eine davon ist exklusiv in der Brennerei erhältlich, die andere nur im Onlineshop derselben (allerdings scheint sie binnen Minuten ausverkauft gewesen zu sein – bleibt also nur jenes Bottling, das in der Brennerei erhältlich ist).

Sehen wir uns die beiden Whiskys in der Beschreibung der Destillerie einmal genauer an – zunächst einmal das distillery-only Bottling:

The Distillery-Exclusive

#11569 2018 Pedro Ximénez Sherry Hogshead

Crafted with mainland peat sourced from St Fergus, this 7-year-old whisky marks the first-ever Meikle Tòir distillery-exclusive single cask release. Matured in a single first-fill Pedro Ximénez sherry hogshead, the whisky reveals layers of fig jam, toasted hazelnuts and honeyed spice, unfolding into a warm citrus sweetness with notes of chocolate and marzipan.

Exclusively available at the GlenAllachie Distillery – one of only 355 bottles.

NOSE: Fig jam, brandied orchard fruits and heather honey, with butterscotch, campfire smoke and toasted hazelnuts.

TASTE: Orange zest and grilled honeycomb, followed by mocha, crystalised ginger and almond marzipan, with cinnamon buttercream and sweet cigar smoke.

THE ONLINE-EXCLUSIVE

#8729 2019 Oloroso Sherry Hogshead

Reserved to our brand home in Speyside, this distinctive release showcases a bold, smoky character layered with rich complexity. Matured in a single Oloroso hogshead cask, this six-year-old whisky balances sweetness with spice, revealing soft tobacco, fig and orange on the nose, followed by mocha, grilled honeycomb and smoked fruits on the palate.

Exclusively available at The GlenAllachie Online Shop – one of only 357 bottles.

NOSE: Heather honey, soft tobacco leaves and baked orange zest, with mocha, dried figs and muscovado sugar.

TASTE: Ginger snaps, grilled honeycomb and mocha, followed by cinnamon butter and smoked orchard fruits, with maraschino cherries and fig tart.

(laut Webseite bereits ausverkauft)

