Glendronach veröffentlicht GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 – 28 Jahre alter Single Malt

Pedro Ximenez und Oloroso – aus diesen beiden Sherryfass-Typen hat Master Blenderin Rachel Barrie die elfte Inkarnation des Glendronach Grandeur komponiert – einen 28 Jahre alten Single Malt, der mit 48,9% vol. abgefüllt wurde, und natürlich ohne Fabrstoffe oder Kühlfiltrierung auskommt.

Man wird den GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 ab Oktober im gut sortierten Fachhandel finden, die Veröffentlichung der limitierten Ausgabe ist weltweit geplant. Einen Preis nennt man in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung nicht.

Hier alle Infos inkl. der Tasting Notes:

THE GLENDRONACH LAUNCHES RARE 28-YEAR-OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

The latest much anticipated release of The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is an exquisite example of The Glendronach’s signature richly-sherried Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is a 28 year old Single Malt hand-selected by Master Blender, Rachel Barrie, from a small number of rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

Having matured in fine sherry casks for nearly three decades, this rare and luxurious expression epitomises mastery of the finest Spanish sherry cask maturation. It embodies The GlenDronach’s commitment to crafting the most exceptional Single Malts, using time-honoured methods passed down through the generations for almost two centuries.

A limited number of Batch 11 bottles will be available from selected specialist retailers, with each individual bottle sealed with wax and numbered by hand to reflect its rarity

Rachel Barrie, Master Blender said: “The GlenDronach Grandeur is an unparalleled range of the finest aromas and character from masterful Spanish oak sherry cask maturation. A Single Malt of elegant finesse, this expression offers a symphony of sherry aromatics interwoven with dark manuka honey, roasted almond and walnut. It is intense and full-bodied, as is the signature of The GlenDronach, with a crescendo of black cherry and espresso adorning each mouthful.”

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is bottled at 48.9% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, develops its deep colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests. It will be available to buy from specialist retailers worldwide from October 2022.

Tasting notes:

Colour: Ruby tinged walnut.

Nose: Opulent and powerful with a symphony of sherry aromatics, interwoven with dark manuka honey, roasted almond and walnut. Baked plum and ginger captivate the senses, deepening to rustic vintage leather and freshly ground coffee.

Palate: Intense and full-bodied with dark fruit notes on a base of velvet and fine leather. A crescendo of black cherry and espresso adorns each mouthful.

Finish: Richly rewarding, with a persistent chocolate, liquorice and walnut finish.