Glenfarclas feiert 190-jähriges Jubiläum mit Limited Edition

Die seit ihrer Gründung familiengeführte Brennerei Glenfarclas begeht heute ihr 190-jähriges Jubiläum und feiert dies mit einer limitierten Sonderabfüllung. Auf die früheren Jubiläumsabfüllungen der Speyside-Brennerei, Glenfarclas 175 und Glenfarclas 185, folgt nun Glenfarclas 190, und nimmt Genießende mit auf eine geschmackliche Reise durch fünf Jahrzehnte. Denn dieser Single Malt vereint Whiskys aus fünf Jahrzehnten. So konnte Glenfarclas, wie Distillery Manager Callum Fraser anmerkt, „die fruchtigeren Noten der 70er Jahre, die intensiven Sherry-Aromen der 80er und 90er Jahre sowie die Toffee- und Karamellnoten aus den in den 2000er Jahren eingelagerten Fässern hervorheben.“

Glenfarclas 190 erscheint als limitierte Edition mit einer Auflage von 15.000 Flaschen weltweit und wird ab August 2026 in Großbritannien sowie auf internationalen Märkten zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von £95 erhältlich sein (was etwas 110 € wären). In die Flaschen kommt Glenfarclas 190 ohne Kältefiltration, ohne Zusatz von Farbstoffen und mit einem Alkoholgehalt von „90 British Proof“, was etwa 51,4 % Vol. entspricht.

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Glenfarclas marks 190th anniversary with limited-edition release

Tuesday 28 July: Glenfarclas Distillery today marks its 190th anniversary with the release of a limited-edition bottling featuring five decades of whisky laid down by the family-owned distillery.

Credit: John Paul Photography

Glenfarclas 190, the final release in the Anniversary Trilogy, marks 190 years of distilling, taking consumers on a flavour journey spanning five decades. Reflecting the true full-bodied and robust character of Glenfarclas Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the release is bottled at 51.4% ABV – formerly 90 British proof by the system used to indicate alcohol content for the first 154 years of production at the distillery.

Credit: John Paul Photography

Distillery Manager Callum Fraser said of the new whisky:

“Glenfarclas 190 perfectly embodies the flavour of Glenfarclas – from the smooth, rich, velvety feel on the mouth to the flavours of green apples, sherry sweetness, spicy Christmas cake and long finish with a touch of dark chocolate and fresh tobacco. By drawing on spirit across five decades, we were able to pull out the fruitier notes from the 70s, rich sherried flavours from the 80s and 90s, and the toffee caramel notes from casks laid down in the 2000s.”

The release of Glenfarclas 190 follows the Speyside distillery’s anniversary expressions, Glenfarclas 175 and Glenfarclas 185. Presented in bespoke packaging inspired by labels through the decades, the release celebrates the distillery’s rich heritage and tells the story of its long and distinguished history. The liquid was hand-selected by Distillery Manager Callum Fraser, who was named Scotland’s Master Distiller of the Year at the 2026 Icons of Whisky Awards, alongside Managing Director Douglas Belford, who was recognised as a Master of the Quaich in 2025. Together, they selected the casks that make up this release, creating a whisky that reflects both the exceptional quality and traditional character of Glenfarclas.

Fraser continued:

“In creating Glenfarclas 190, Douglas and I reviewed the incredible volume of casks in our warehouses and selected 78 casks to marry together to create this finished whisky. Testament to the traditional methods we use at Glenfarclas, including our direct fired stills, we hand selected each spirit and created a composition based on over 60 years’ industry experience. Balancing the creation of a whisky that’s 90 British proof with getting the flavour profile we wanted was intricate work, all done by hand and without the technology many modern distilleries rely on. It’s this ability to start with a blank canvas and uncover different flavours across our casks, experiment with volumes and marrying, and produce something uniquely Glenfarclas, that makes my job so fulfilling.”

Since it was first licensed in 1836, Glenfarclas Distillery has laid down its spirit in the finest sherry casks, sourced in recent decades from a family-run bodega in Jerez, Spain. Remaining true to its traditional direct-fired distillation methods, Glenfarclas continues to produce a spirit that is a testament to the time-honoured craftsmanship and expertise passed down through six generations of the Grant family.

Credit: John Paul Photography

John Grant OBE, chairman of Glenfarclas Distillery, added:

“Celebrating 190 years of distilling at Glenfarclas is a proud moment. As custodians for six generations, our commitment to producing the finest single malt whiskies using traditional methods remains steadfast.”

A limited release, 15,000 bottles of Glenfarclas 190 will be released globally and will be available to purchase in the UK and international markets from August 2026 with a UK RRP of £95. Non chill filtered, and with no added colourings, Glenfarclas 190 offers a journey through 190 years of whisky production at Glenfarclas.

Credit: John Paul Photography

For more information on Glenfarclas Distillery visit www.glenfarclas.com.