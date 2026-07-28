Kentucky Bourbon Trail mit vier neuen Stationen

Im April stellte die Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) die Besucherzahlen ihres Kentucky Bourbon Trail, und präsentierte einen neuen Rekord (wir berichteten). Und weiterhin ist einen Teilnahme an dieser Tourismus-Route für Bourbon-Produzenten in Kentucky attraktiv. So kann die KDA zu ihrem Trail vier neue Stationen hinzufügen, die Gesamtzahl der möglichen Stopps für Touristen steigt nun auf 74 in 34 der 120 Bezirke des Countys Kentuckys.

Neu dabei sind:

Pursuit Spirits on Whiskey Row (Louisville)

Uncle Boojie’s Distilling Co. (Louisville)

Cave City Distilling Company (Cave City), ehemals Balance Distillery

Purple Toad Winery & Distillery (Bowling Green)

Der Präsident der Kentucky Distillers Association, Eric Gregory, sagte hierzu:

“It’s an honor to welcome these four new experiences to our Bourbon Trail™ adventure, and we’re proud that more local communities than ever before are benefiting from Kentucky Bourbon tourism.”

“Crossing that milestone of 70 destinations is something we never would have dreamed of when the KDA created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour in 1999,” he said. “It’s a testament to the diversity of world-class experiences and genteel hospitality that our member distilleries offer.

“From vibrant urban tasting experiences in Louisville to emerging destinations in Western Kentucky, these additions help introduce visitors to new communities, support local economies, and encourage travelers to explore even more of what Kentucky has to offer.”