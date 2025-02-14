Jetzt schon 60 Brennereien am Kentucky Bourbon Trail – mit einer Liste der Neuen

Der Kentucky Bourbon Trail vereint die Besucherzentren der Bourbon-Brennereien in Kentucky mit einem fiktiven Pfad, dem man als Besucher folgen kann – aber natürlich sucht man sich aus den vielen Brennereien (mittlerweile sind es bereits 60) jene heraus, die auf der eigenen Strecke liegen oder dem eigenen Interesse entsprechen. Dazu ist die Homepage des Trails natürlich der beste Ausgangsort.

In einer Presseaussendung, die wir auf Whiskyintelligence gefunden haben, feiert der Trail sein 60. Mitglied und stellt die neu dazugekommenen Brennereien mit Links zu deren Homepages vor. Eine zu gute Ressource für die Planung eines Trips nach und in Kentucky, um sie Ihnen vorenthalten zu dürfen:

KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL® GROWS TO 60 DESTINATIONS

BUCKET LIST BOURBON ADVENTURE WELCOMES VISITORS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is proud to welcome more than a dozen new experiences to its Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour, growing opportunities for visitors worldwide to explore Kentucky Bourbon and benefiting local communities throughout the state.

Since its launch in 1999, the Bourbon Trail™ adventure has seen tremendous growth, elevating tourism for the entire Commonwealth and consistently breaking attendance records with more than 2.5 million visitors annually.

The latest expansion includes new distillery offerings and satellite tasting rooms, bringing the Bourbon Trail™ to 60 total destinations in 27 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. The growth is part of the new KBT® campaign that encourages visitors to “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail®” tour.

“As Bourbon tourism continues to thrive, our members are creating more opportunities for the world to experience the heart and soul of America’s spirit in a variety of ways that meet every visitor’s interests

“What began as a small group of distilleries now has grown into an ever-expanding bucket list destination with global appeal. Each new addition is more than a stop on a map – it’s a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon’s rich history and proud heritage.” Colleen Thomas, KDA Vice President of Operations

More than 80% of all KBT® visitors come from outside Kentucky. Research shows Bourbon Trail™ visitors have a much higher household income than typical Kentucky tourists, trend younger, stay longer, come in larger groups, and spend more money in Kentucky communities.

Bourbon is a $9 billion economic and tourism powerhouse for Kentucky, generating more than 23,100 jobs with $2.2 billion in salaries and benefits. The industry continues to break records in aging Bourbon barrel inventory (14.3 million) and production (3.2 million barrels filled in 2023).

Even as all alcoholic beverages are seeing a slowdown in sales, KDA President Eric Gregory said he does not believe Bourbon tourism will be impacted by headwinds like shifts in consumer trends, snowballing taxes, and the threat of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

“Kentucky is the one, true and authentic home for Bourbon. While we keep breaking attendance records, there are plenty of people around the world who have never made the pilgrimage to the Birthplace of Bourbon — and many more who are planning to return.

“Now with 60 different destinations — from small craft distilleries to iconic Bourbon landmarks and urban satellite tasting rooms — there is more for fans to see and taste on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour than ever before.

“We’re proud to welcome them to our beloved Commonwealth.” KDA President Eric Gregory

Build Your Own Bourbon Trail® at www.kybourbontrail.com.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® now offers more ways to experience Bourbon. By region, the new experiences include:

Bardstown

Chicken Cock Distilling

Central

Bluegrass Distillers, Elkwood Farm — Midway (coming soon)

Heaven’s Door Distillery — Pleasureville (coming soon)

Larrikin Bourbon Co. — Lawrenceburg

Lexington

Bespoken Spirits, Inc. (coming soon)

Garrard County Distilling Co. — Lancaster

RD1 Spirits – The Commons (new location coming soon)

Louisville

Buzzard’s Roost Spirits

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Tasting Room

Monk’s Road Boiler House Tasting Room

Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. Tasting Room

Northern

Becker & Bird Winery & Distillery— Augusta

Wenzel Distilling Co. — Covington

Western

B.H. James Distillers — Adairville

Southern Kentucky Distillery — Burkesville