Jetzt schon 60 Brennereien am Kentucky Bourbon Trail – mit einer Liste der Neuen

Der Kentucky Bourbon Trail vereint die Besucherzentren der Bourbon-Brennereien in Kentucky mit einem fiktiven Pfad, dem man als Besucher folgen kann – aber natürlich sucht man sich aus den vielen Brennereien (mittlerweile sind es bereits 60) jene heraus, die auf der eigenen Strecke liegen oder dem eigenen Interesse entsprechen. Dazu ist die Homepage des Trails natürlich der beste Ausgangsort.
In einer Presseaussendung, die wir auf Whiskyintelligence gefunden haben, feiert der Trail sein 60. Mitglied und stellt die neu dazugekommenen Brennereien mit Links zu deren Homepages vor. Eine zu gute Ressource für die Planung eines Trips nach und in Kentucky, um sie Ihnen vorenthalten zu dürfen:
KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL® GROWS TO 60 DESTINATIONS
BUCKET LIST BOURBON ADVENTURE WELCOMES VISITORS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is proud to welcome more than a dozen new experiences to its Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour, growing opportunities for visitors worldwide to explore Kentucky Bourbon and benefiting local communities throughout the state.
Since its launch in 1999, the Bourbon Trail™ adventure has seen tremendous growth, elevating tourism for the entire Commonwealth and consistently breaking attendance records with more than 2.5 million visitors annually.
The latest expansion includes new distillery offerings and satellite tasting rooms, bringing the Bourbon Trail™ to 60 total destinations in 27 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. The growth is part of the new KBT® campaign that encourages visitors to “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail®” tour.
More than 80% of all KBT® visitors come from outside Kentucky. Research shows Bourbon Trail™ visitors have a much higher household income than typical Kentucky tourists, trend younger, stay longer, come in larger groups, and spend more money in Kentucky communities.
Bourbon is a $9 billion economic and tourism powerhouse for Kentucky, generating more than 23,100 jobs with $2.2 billion in salaries and benefits. The industry continues to break records in aging Bourbon barrel inventory (14.3 million) and production (3.2 million barrels filled in 2023).
Even as all alcoholic beverages are seeing a slowdown in sales, KDA President Eric Gregory said he does not believe Bourbon tourism will be impacted by headwinds like shifts in consumer trends, snowballing taxes, and the threat of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.
Build Your Own Bourbon Trail® at www.kybourbontrail.com.
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® now offers more ways to experience Bourbon. By region, the new experiences include:
Bardstown
Central
Bluegrass Distillers, Elkwood Farm — Midway (coming soon)
Heaven’s Door Distillery — Pleasureville (coming soon)
Larrikin Bourbon Co. — Lawrenceburg
Lexington
Bespoken Spirits, Inc. (coming soon)
Garrard County Distilling Co. — Lancaster
RD1 Spirits – The Commons (new location coming soon)
Louisville
Bardstown Bourbon Co. Tasting Room
Monk’s Road Boiler House Tasting Room
Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. Tasting Room
Northern
Becker & Bird Winery & Distillery— Augusta
Wenzel Distilling Co. — Covington
Western
B.H. James Distillers — Adairville
Southern Kentucky Distillery — Burkesville