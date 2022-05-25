Gordon & MacPhail veröffentlicht 70 Jahre alten Glen Grant zum Jubiläum der Queen

Ein besonderer Anlass, ein besonderer Whisky: Zum 70jährigen Thronjubiläum von Queen Elizabeth II. bringt der unabhängige Abfüller Gordon & MacPhail einen 70 Jahre alten Glen Grant, destilliert im Jahr 1952, als die britische Königin den Thron bestieg.

Royal ist auch der Preis dieser alten Abfüllung: 20.000 Pfund muss man für einen der 256 Dekanter in Fassstärke auf den Ladentisch legen.

Alle weiteren Informationen zum The Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection 1952 from Glen Grant Distillery finden Sie nachfolgend:

Gordon & MacPhail releases 70-Year-Old whisky to commemorate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Whisky creators Gordon & MacPhail have revealed a very special single malt whisky to honour the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection 1952 from Glen Grant Distillery has spent the past 70 years maturing in a first fill Sherry butt, the same amount of time that Her Majesty has been on the throne. It was bottled on 6th February, the date of the Queen’s accession, and serves as a fitting tribute, exemplifying how character, patience and wisdom can mature over decades to deliver an exceptional legacy.

In support of the Queen’s ‘green canopy’ initiative and build on the successful 2021 partnership with Scottish charity Trees for Life, Gordon & MacPhail is donating a further £20,000 from the proceeds of the release.

Ewen Mackintosh, Gordon & MacPhail Managing Director, said:

“It’s an honour to release this exceptional single malt whisky to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Matured over seven decades in our own casks this single malt provides an opportunity to enjoy a style of Speyside whisky which is distinctly different to those created today. “Our approach to ensuring our casks, made from the highest quality wood to our exact specifications, is a one which sits right at the heart of our business. We want to do our bit to support The Queen’s ‘Green Canopy’ initiative by continuing our successful partnership with Tress for Life. The monies donated from this release will provide funding for their nursery which grows 100,000 rare and native trees, including oaks, from seed each year. It’s fitting that this whisky will provide a legacy that will last for generations.”

Just 256 bottles of the ultra-rare commemorative whisky are available worldwide from the single cask laid down in 1952, some of the oldest Glen Grant whisky ever released from Gordon & MacPhail’s revered warehouse in Elgin. Distilled on 26th January 1952 and spending its entire maturation in cask no. 381, a first-fill Sherry butt, the Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection 1952 from Glen Grant Distillery was bottled on 6th February 2022 at a cask strength of 52.3% ABV.

Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection 1952 from Glen Grant Distillery has an RSP of £20,000. Prices may vary in international markets as a result of duty and taxes.

For more information, visit www.gordonandmacphail.com

Tasting Notes:

COLOUR

Dark Gold.

AROMA

Notes of BEESWAX POLISH give way to HONEYED ripe FIG aromas, TOFFEE and ORANGE ZEST. Aged leather complements RUM and RAISIN.

TASTE

STEWED BLACKBERRY compote, SWEET CLEMENTINE and MILK CHOCOLATE flavours are followed by DRIED TOBACCO LEAF and a MENTHOL undertone.

FINISH

A long finish with a touch of SMOKE and a hint of PEPPER.