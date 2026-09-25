Gordon & MacPhail veröffentlicht Jahrestags-Serie mit vier Abfüllungen aus 1966, 1967, 1986 und 1996

Die vier Bottlings sind der 1966 aus der Longmorn Distillery, der 1976 aus der Glen Grant Distillery, der 1986 aus der Miltonduff Distillery und der 1996 aus der Linkwood Distillery – allesamt also Speysider, von denen man weiß, dass deren Destillerien prädestiniert für ausführliche Reifungen sind.

Neben den Jahreszahlen haben die Label auch noch ein News-Highlight aus dem entsprechenden Jahr zu bieten: die Beatles, der erste Rocky-Film, den Halleyschen Kometen und Braveheart. Die Bottlings sind jetzt für eine Lieferung zu Weihnachten bestellbar.

Mehr zu den Bottlings, die eventuell auch über Kirsch Whisky nach Deutschland kommen werden (dazu haben wir momentan aber keine gesicherten Informationen), in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die uns aus Schottland erreicht hat:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Gordon & MacPhail launches anniversary series

Gordon & MacPhail, the family-owned independent bottler, has announced the launch of its Anniversary Releases collection – 1966 from Longmorn Distillery, 1976 from Glen Grant Distillery, 1986 from Miltonduff Distillery and 1996 from Linkwood Distillery.

Each whisky is named for its year of distillation, with the series designed to mark the milestones that matter most – the 1966 from Longmorn Distillery is the perfect gift for a 60th birthday, while the 1986 from Miltonduff Distillery makes the toast of choice for a ruby wedding celebration.

With only 30 – 100 bottles of each expression available depending on the vintage, the ultra-rare single malt whiskies in the collection are all single cask and have been hand-selected by the team at Gordon & MacPhail and bottled at cask strength.

Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige for Gordon & MacPhail, said:

“Beginnings, birthdays, milestones and turning points are the moments that define a life. Each of these never-to-be-repeated single malt Scotch whisky captures a moment in time. And if your own celebration doesn’t fall on one of the vintage years we’ve selected, then rest assured these rare and exceptional whiskies will elevate and help any occasion become truly memorable. They are the perfect whiskies to be enjoyed with friends to elevate a moment that really matters.”

At the heart of the collection is the 1966 from Longmorn Distillery, with only 30 bottles available. This outstanding whisky was distilled in February 1966 and matured in a first-fill sherry butt to create flavours of dark fruits and warming spice with a long finish leading to mulled fruits and charred oak.

The 1976 from Glen Grant Distillery is matured in refill American hogshead and with only 50 bottles released, drinkers can expect beautifully smooth tropical fruit flavours with baked apple.

The collection also includes a 1986 from Miltonduff Distillery which was matured in refill American Hogshead to give notes of sweet golden syrup, butterscotch and toasted almonds with zesty citrus on the palate and a finish of mixed nuts and pineapple.

And finally, with 100 bottles on sale, the 1996 from Linkwood Distillery is smooth and vibrant with rich orange marmalade and warm spice and was matured in a refill sherry butt.

The Anniversary Releases collection is priced £496 – £6,966 and available from specially selected whisky retailers and online at gordonandmacphail.com. Orders are open now for delivery in time for Christmas.