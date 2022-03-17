Highland Park mit neuem 19 Jahre alten Single Cask Whisky

Fans der Destillerie Highland Park auf den Orkneys werden sich über eine Neuheit freuen: Die Destillerie bringt mit einem neuen 19 Jahre alten Highland Park, einem Einzelfass in Fassstärke und einer Auflage von 251 Flaschen einen besonderen und stark limitierten Whisky auf den Markt – im Onlineshop der Brennerei und auch direkt vor Ort.

Der Whisky aus dem Fass 2587 wurde im September 2001 ins Fass gegeben und schon im April des Vorjahres abgefüllt, kommt aber erst jetzt in Verkehr. Zu einem Preis von 450 Pfund erhältlich, kann er (plus Zoll und Porto) auch nach Deutschland oder Österreich versendet werden.

Hier alle Infos zur neuen Abfüllung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

We’re delighted to offer our Inner Circle members an early opportunity to purchase one of a limited release of just 251 bottles from Cask No. 2587, a refill hogshead aged for 19 years, available exclusively from our Online Shop and our Kirkwall Store.



Buy Single Cask No. 2587 now

The latest release in our Single Cask Series has been bottled at 52.5% ABV and opens with intriguing aromas of crushed violets and rich golden syrup, elegantly balanced by the subtle spice of toasted coriander seeds and cedar wood. Complex layers of exotic fruit and spice follow – honey-drenched melon, mango glazed in brown sugar, and heather-smoked cinnamon shards – while the lingering finish leaves the impression of light fruit on a whisper of aromatic peat smoke.

Distilled in September 2001 and bottled in April 2021, Cask No. 2587 was hand selected by Gordon Motion, our Master Whisky Maker. Gordon explains: “There’s an intensely balanced smoky sweetness, driven by Orkney’s unique heathery peat, that runs like DNA through our whisky. But every single cask of Highland Park is also absolutely unique and reveals its own distinctive characteristics. I select a small number of our most exceptional casks to be bottled for our Single Cask Series, celebrating the spirit of individuality and the authentic craftsmanship that lies at the heart of our whisky making.”



Priced at £450.00 (UK RSP), our Cask No. 2587 Single Cask Release is presented in a solid oak box and is available exclusively from our Online Shop and a small number of bottles will also be available to buy from our Kirkwall Store in Albert Street from 17 March 2022. Please follow this link forshipping information.



We expect demand to be high for this very collectible release, so please don’t delay if you would like to purchase a bottle. Skål



The Highland Park Team