Holyrood Distillery bei den Whisky Magazine Awards 2023 ausgezeichnet

Bei den 2023 Icons of Whisky Awards und den World Whiskies Awards Schottland konnte die in Edinburgh gelegene Holyrood Distillery einige Preise für sich beanspruchen, darunter auch einen für Marc Watson als Distillery Manager des Jahres. Aber auch ihr Holyrood x Pilot Stout wurde in der Kategorie New Make als Gewinner ausgezeichnet, um nur einen weiteren Preis zu nennen.

Hier die Presseinfo, die uns die Brennerei dazu für Sie geschickt hat:

Holyrood Distillery Honoured at Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky Awards

The 2023 Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards Scotland regional winners were announced in an in-person ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday 8th December. Held at The Balmoral Hotel, the evening event brought together the Scotch whisky industry’s finest, from bartenders to brand ambassadors and retailers to visitor attraction managers, to celebrate the best of Scotland’s whisky.

Holyrood Distillery is a modern distillery in the heart of historic Edinburgh. Dedicated to shaping the spirit of tomorrow, it is both rooted in and elevated by the city’s surroundings. Founded with a mission to bring a new kind of whisky distillery to the city, Holyrood’s maker’s mindset remains fixed on innovating the Scotch whisky space, whilst making spirits for which its home city will be proud. The distillery picked up an array of awards from Whisky Magazine (listed below), no small feat considering the distillery is still yet to release its inaugural single malt.

The distillery was delighted to be honoured with a gold medal and as a Category Winner for its specialist New Make in collaboration with Pilot Beer. The ‘Holyrood x Pilot Stout’ was the distillery’s first liquid to be awarded at a whisky awards with the brand’s inaugural release not expected until 2023. The team were thrilled to see their recipe based approach honoured with the top award. The distillery was also named Brand Innovator of the Year, commended for their iterative approach and their work examining raw materials and the role these can play in flavour creation. Finally, Marc Watson was awarded Distillery Manager of the Year. Praised for creativity and boundless enthusiasm, Marc is putting Holyrood on the whisky making map!