InsideHook: Interview mit Dr. Bill Lumsden (Glenmorangie, Ardbeg)

Dr. Bill Lumsden, Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation & Whisky Stocks bei Glenmorangie und Arbeg, ist eine interessante Persönlichkeit – im Artikel von InsideHook treffend als zur einen Hälfte Genussmensch, zur anderen Hälfte etwas wie ein „verrückter“ Wissenschaftler und damit wahrscheinlich die Idealbesetzung für diese Position.

Das Interview im Artikel beleuchtet seinen Werdegang aus seiner persönlichen Sicht und widmet sich seiner Arbeitsweise und den Herausforderungen, die er für die Zukunft sieht. Dabei erhält man interessante Einblicke, so zum Beispiel durch die Frage, wohin er persönlich Whisky entwickeln will:

Q: Where do you personally want to take whisky now?

A: Where I would like to take whisky is actually where I think it already is, but people just don’t know it. In terms of the amount of work, the amount of love, the amount of passion, the amount of knowledge that goes into making this product, to me it’s just head and shoulders above anything else that’s made throughout the world. And by that I even include top quality wine, which to me is a much simpler production process.

So I would like to try and just spread the gospel. And I know that very few people are going to drink whisky all day, everyday, but when you’re in the mood for it, to me, it just hits that spot like nothing else. So I guess what I’m saying is, I’d like to slightly democratize whisky and make sure that any serious drinker, anyone who seriously appreciates good things in life, must have whisky as part of their repertoire.

