Irishwhiskeyauctions versteigert KILLOWEN BARÁNTÚIL Cask #KD056 Threshing Oats für guten Zweck

Wer Lust darauf hat, einmal einen ausgefalleneren Iren zu besitzen (und dann natürlich zu genießen), der kann das bei einer Charity-Auktion auf Irishwhiskeyauctions.ie tun, die gestern um 18 Uhr unserer Zeit begonnen hat und bis zum 14. Februar, also morgen, läuft.

Es geht um den Killowen Barántúil Cask #KD056 Threshing Oats, ein Haferwhisky von knapp 5 Jahren Reifezeit, dessen Erlös den Southern Area Hospice Services zugute kommt. Die interessante Geschichte dabei ist, dass er aus dem Hafer gebrannt wurde, der vom Rostrevor & District Vintage Club nahe der Brennerei geerntet bei ihrem jährlichen Dreschtag abgepackt und für das Southern Area Hospice Service verkauft wurde. Nun wird das „gebrannte Ergebnis“ dieser Charity-Aktion nochmals das SAHS unterstützen. Insgesamt 88 Flaschen wurden davon abgefüllt.

Hier die PR, die wir dazu auf whiskyintelligence.com gefunden haben.

KILLOWEN BARÁNTÚIL Cask #KD056 Threshing Oats

Charity Bottling for the Southern Area Hospice

88 BOTTLES AVAILABLE

This very special bottling will be exclusively auctioned in aid of the Southern Area Hospice in collaboration with Irish Whiskey Auctions.

Killowen Barántúil – Cask #KD056 – Threshing Oats

These oats were proudly sourced from the Rostrevor & District Vintage Club, harvested and bagged at their Annual Threshing Day in support of the SAHS. Grown and harvested on the slopes of Knock Shee, just a stone’s throw from the distillery, these oats were cultivated by an extraordinary group of people who make significant contributions to their community and the local hospice on an ongoing basis.

The wonderful thing about this bottling is that the oats were commissioned through the Vintage Club, with all proceeds going to the hospice. Now, five years later, the same oats – transformed into whiskey – are being used once again to raise more funds for this worthy cause.

The Southern Hospice, like many others, is in great need of funding and survives through the generous donations and hard work of good people like the Rostrevor & District Vintage Club, as well as you, who will be lucky enough to purchase one of these bottles.

Now on to the whiskey itself! This is proudly an oat led whiskey and does not attempt to enter the realm of Pot Still, instead it stands in a place of it’s own. After initially attempting a 100% Oaten Mash bill, which unfortunately resulted in poor yields, we decided to create a more balanced mash bill that maximises the use of oats, while also achieving a complex flavour profile. The packaging as always will have the specifics on the mash for both consumer empowerment and enjoyment. The cask chosen was an Ex-Kentucky Rye Firkin that had been recouped to 50 Litres and re-charred to a medium toast before filling.

This whiskey is just shy of 5 years old by two weeks, it is a viscous, complex yet balanced whiskey. Creaminess comes to the fore followed by a little warming rye spice and a tiny, subtle hint of peat to create a journey of flavour and mouthfeel that has you wanting to go back in for more.

Auction: 12th Feb – 14th Feb 2025

Live from 5pm Wednesday 12th

Via: Irish Whiskey Auctions