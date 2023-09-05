Isle of Harris Distillers laden zum ersten Single Malt der Insel ein

Die Isle of Harris Distillers werden am 22. September den allerersten auf der Isle of Harris hergestellten Single Malt Scotch Whisky vorstellen und laden zu diesem wichtigen historischen Ereignis ein. Sie können einerseits an diesem Tag ab 14:30 Uhr eine erste Kostprobe von The Hearach vor Ort auf der Insel genießen (die Brennerei empfiehlt hierbei, sich entsprechend dem Inselwetter zu kleiden). Oder Sie nehmen zeitgleich am Live-Stream auf der Website der Brennerei teil.

Die ersten sieben Batches von The Hearach werden am Samstag, den 23. September um 10 Uhr online über die Website der Harris Distillery und in der Brennerei selbst erhältlich sein. Ab Oktober wird der Whisky dann in Bars, Restaurants sowie Fachhandel in ganz Großbritannien und in über 20 Ländern weltweit erhältlich sein (Zusatz um 18:30 Uhr: In der Schweiz und in Österreich wird The Hearach erhältlich sein.).

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

Be a part of Scotch whisky history

Become a part of Scotch whisky history and join Isle of Harris Distillers at 2:30pm on Friday 22 September for the first taste of The Hearach, the first single malt Scotch whisky ever released from the Hebridean isle of Harris.

Inviting people from across the world to witness the inaugural dram of this historic malt, the Tarbert-based distillery will be hosting a live stream via its website (www.harrisdistillery.com/behere), allowing lovers of malt whisky and the Isle of Harris to join the ceremony and be part of this momentous occasion.

The Hearach, named after the Scottish Gaelic name for a native of Harris, has been hand crafted by a local team on the Isle of Harris. Each and every element of the malt whisky symbolises the incredible location it calls home – distilled, matured, married and bottled by Hearachs, its flavour has been strongly influenced by its island home and is a spirit of complexity and character.

In the first reveal of the bottle and the distinctive whisky it holds, the event on Friday 22 September will bring together people from across the world, united by a passion for whisky and a desire to support the Harris community, a desire which lies at the heart of everything the distillery does.

Live Gaelic singing performances will mark the occasion, alongside speeches from a number of the team, before the first dram is tasted.

Commenting on the occasion Simon Erlanger, managing director at Isle of Harris Distillers Ltd, said:

“The Hearach has been many years in the making, so we’re delighted to be able to share it with the world later this month. A delicious single malt, it encapsulates the feel and flavour of life on Harris, bringing the island to lovers of fine spirits in much the same way as our ever-popular gin does. Most importantly though, as with our gin, it has been created with the future growth of the island in mind – from employment opportunities to wider support of the island economy. We look forward to marking the occasion in true Harris style, with a cèilidh joined by friends from near and far.”

The first seven batches of The Hearach single malt will be available to purchase on Saturday 23 September at 10am, both online via the Harris Distillery website and at the distillery itself. The whisky will then be made available from October in bars, restaurants, and specialist retailers across the UK and in over 20 countries globally.

With queues anticipated at the distillery on 23 September, visitors are advised to dress for the island weather but will be kept warm with entertainment from the distillery team.

Opened in 2015, the distillery was built to act as a symbol of hope and optimism for the Harris community by creating sustainable jobs for local people and supporting the wider island economy for generations to come.

Starting life with a team of just 10 locals, today the distillery family numbers some 48 full-time staff, making the Tarbert-based business the biggest private employer in Harris.

The distilling team is testament to the company’s commitment to the development of young people’s careers, with four distillers with an average age of 25 making whisky under the mentorship of head distiller, Norman Ian Mackay.

For more information on The Hearach or the Isle of Harris Distillery, visit www.harrisdistillery.com.