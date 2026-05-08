James B. Beam Distilling Co. veröffentlicht Little Book Chapter 10: All the Wiser

Bei uns schwer zu bekommen, aber unter Bourbon-Liebhabern eine begehrte Abfüllung ist die „Little Book“ Abfüllung, die Suntory Global Spirits regelmäßig durch ihre James B. Beam Distilling Company auf den Markt bringt. Nun ist es laut Fred Minnick, der profunden Bourbonkenner, und seiner Webseite wieder so weit: Die James B. Beam Distilling Co. hat soeben Little Book Chapter 10: All the Wiser veröffentlicht.

Little Book ist die Spielwiese von Freddie Noe, dem Master Distiller und Sohn und Nachfolger von Fred Noe. Die Bottlings in dieser Serie sollen einerseits seinen Großvater, Booker Noe, und seine Arbeitsweise ehren, andererseits aber auch einen modernen Twist in die Flasche bringen.

Little Book Chapter 10 ist nun die Summe aller Erfahrungen, die Freddie Noe als Master Distiller bislang gewonnen hat, wie er selbst schreibt:

“Ten whole chapters of Little Book, and through every one of them, I’ve learned something new. Back in the beginning, I looked at blends differently, focusing on percentages and ‘perfection.’ The whiskey sure tasted good, but I had a feeling I was missing out on something bigger.So, I set out on a journey to see what the whiskey could teach me.”

Dementsprechend geht Freddie diesmal einen intuitiveren Weg:

“No matter how sure I am of the profile I want to get to, the whiskey has its own plans. So now, I don’t push it towards one specific outcome.I guide it, and I let it guide me. With every chapter, I’ve gotten more at ease with the push and pull. Chapter 10 is only possible because of what I gleaned from the chapters before it.”

Little Book Chapter 10: All the Wise stammt unter anderem auch aus toasted Bourbon casks und sherry casks und ist mit 61,3% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt. Das Bottling kostet in den USA 159,99 Dollar. Während die „normalen“ Booker’s bei uns im Handel zu finden sind, wird man diese Abfüllung wohl selbst aus den USA importieren müssen…