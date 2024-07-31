Jameson startet neues Musikprogramm “Distilled Sounds” mit Anderson .Paak und 20+ internationalen Künstlern

Als weltgrößte irisische Whiskymarke widmet sich Jameson in der Kommunikation nicht nur seinem Geschmack und seiner Entstehung, sondern versucht auch, ein Lebensgefühl zu vermitteln, für das die Marke von Pernod Ricard steht. Jameson hat sich dabei (auch) für Musik und Internationalität entschieden, und will diese Aspekte nun mit einem neuen Musikprogramm namens “Distilled Sounds” in den Fokus des Marketings stellen.

Eine Kollaboration zwischen mehr als 20 Musikern weltweit, unter dem Lead vo Performer Anderson .Paak, setzt diese Idee nun in die Tat um – wie genau, und wo Sie die Ergebnisse hören können, finden Sie nachfolgend:

Jameson Launches New Music Programme as it Continues to Build the World’s Biggest Family of Musicians

Connecting more than 20 x local artists to collaborate with Anderson .Paak

Jameson is connecting artists from India, South-Africa, US, UK and Malaysia (to name just a few), to share a glass of Whiskey and a stage with global superstar, performer and collaborator Anderson .Paak for Jameson’s new music programme- Distilled Sounds.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is building the biggest-ever family of musicians, all working together on new music to be released this year.

The first collective of artists will come together in Ireland this August at the ‘Sound Distillery’ for the opportunity to connect, collaborate, learn and perform new music together.

To launch the programme, Jameson Whiskey releases a short film starring Anderson .Paak and his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee in ‘new’ radio station JJ Smoove 178.0, now available on YouTube for fans.

Jameson, the world’s most iconic Irish Whiskey, today launches its first year of ‘Distilled Sounds’, a new music programme that brings a lineup of artists from across the world together to create and perform new music for fans.

Building on a longstanding heritage of supporting and profiling musicians, Jameson launches Distilled Sounds with multi-Grammy award-winner Anderson .Paak, known for his collaborations with the likes of Bruno Mars, A$AP Rocky, Knowledge, and Fred Again.

The inaugural Jameson ‘Music Distiller’, Anderson .Paak, and his team will work with more than 20 artists from countries including India, South Africa, USA and Malaysia to write, record, produce and perform music that brings their different sounds together.

Jameson’s first gathering of musicians and musical genres, the 2024 Distilled Sounds artists will connect next month (August) at the ‘Jameson Sound Distillery’ in Cork, Ireland, where every drop of Jameson Irish Whiskey is made. At a time when more regional sounds are reaching the global mainstream, Jameson plays a pivotal role in genre experimentation; ‘distilling’ music from local artists and giving them the opportunity to create entirely new sounds as a connected community – ready to be discovered by music lovers all over the world on the Jameson Distilled Sounds Hub and YouTube.

Jameson’s ethos rests around bringing people together, building the biggest family in the world connected by the spirit they share. In this spirit of connection, Distilled Sounds will enable its global family of artists to transcend the physical borders which separate them. With the fabric of genres diversifying – from Afro-beats to K-pop, to Amapiano to French rap – connection and collaboration is really exciting for artists looking to expand their creative horizons.

To mark the launch of Jameson Distilled Sounds, Jameson today releases a new four-minute comedy short starring Anderson .Paak in two acting roles. Directed by filmmaker Glenn Kitson, the film sees the iconic 64 Sound Studio in Los Angeles transform into Jameson’s “new” radio station, JJ Smoove 178.0, with host of the show, DJ Pee .Wee, interviewing Anderson .Paak about his new partnership with Jameson, Distilled Sounds. Fans can watch the star take on his animated and cynical alter-ego as they talk about connecting musicians and the power of bringing different sounds together. The new film is now available on YouTube.

Commenting on the ‘Sound Distillery,’ Anderson .Paak says:

The Sound Distillery will enable artists from across the globe to get in a room together to unlock the magic of connection. The connection and energy needed for song writing is best served face to face, so we’ll be bringing artists from across the world to Ireland, where they’ll engage in a week’s worth of creativity, jamming and making new music in our Sound Distillery. I’m going to be meeting, teaching and supporting a load of great artists and cannot wait to share what we make. It’s all about the connection man! Countries around the world have such exciting music scenes, you really want to bring them together and create something new, for the fans. Who knows – we may create a new genre! The Sound Distillery is like nothing I’ve ever done before – I cannot wait to get started.

Joao Rozario, International Marketing Director for Jameson comments:

Jameson Distilled Sounds is a commitment to bring our family of artists and musicians together to collaborate and produce new music, at our ‘Sound Distillery’. Jameson Distilled Sounds will connect our music family from all over the world who share the same spirit. This chimes with our global positioning that if people share the same spirit and values, smooth, welcoming and light-hearted, then no matter where they are from, they Must Be A Jameson. We are excited to be launching this campaign with this amazing film featuring both Anderson .Paak & DJ Pee Wee who shared the same spirit as Jameson all building towards a successful collaboration that perfectly embodies the spirit.

Fans will have the opportunity to access content from the Sound Distillery and discover new sounds on the Distilled Sounds hub.