Kilchoman enthüllt Gewinner des ersten 20 Jahre alten Whiskys aus der Brennerei

Aus dem Fass No. 1 stammt die Einzelflasche des Kilchoman 20yo – aus jenem Fass, das am 14. Dezember 2005 befüllt wurde und aus dem bislang drei Einzelflaschen mit 3, 10 und 17 Jahren abgefüllt wurden.

Diese eine Flasche Kilchoman 20yo wurde unter den Fans der Islay-Brennerei verlost – und gewonnen hat sie Henrik Mork aus Oslo, Norwegen. Er hält damit ein Stück Whiskygeschichte aus Islay in der Hand – und freut sich dementsprechend, wie die nachfolgende Presseaussendung von Kilchoman zeigt:

KILCHOMAN REVEALS WINNER OF LANDMARK WHISKY PRIZE DRAW

Kilchoman Distillery, the first new distillery to be established on the legendary whisky island of Islay in over 124 years, has announced the winner of its prize draw as it proudly marks its 20th anniversary in 2025.

The winner, chosen at random from thousands of tickets sold, will receive the first-ever 20-year-old release, an exceptional whisky drawn from Kilchoman’s Cask No. 1, the very first cask filled on 14 December 2005 and bottled exactly 20 years later.

Alongside offering a once-in-a-lifetime prize for whisky fans, in keeping with Kilchoman’s deep-rooted connection to its island home, the draw also raised funds for good causes. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to local Islay charities, the RNLI and Islay & Jura Sick Children’s Fund, helping to support essential community initiatives on the island.

Founded in 2005, Kilchoman was the first new distillery to open on Islay in more than 124 years and remains deeply committed to giving back to the island community that has supported it from the very beginning.

“Over the years, we’ve released three individual bottles from Cask No. 1 at three, ten, and seventeen years of age, raising over £20,000 for Scottish charities. It’s our honour to donate a portion of the proceeds from this prize draw to charities here on Islay, including RNLI and Islay & Jura Sick Children’s Fund, who play a vital role in our community.”

The Cask No. 1 bottle is presented in a tactile, handcrafted casing that pays homage to the art of whisky making. Its layered lid reflects the distillery’s organic growth over the years, while the box showcases five distinct production techniques, created using paper sourced from fellow family business GF Smith.

Engraved on Islay, the glass bottle features a depiction of the distillery skyline and is accompanied by a personal, handwritten note from Anthony Wills, which adds a finishing touch that celebrates craftsmanship and connection.

Henrik Mork, from Oslo, Norway, winner of the Kilchoman Cask No. 1 prize draw, said:

“I can’t quite believe I have won such a historic bottle of Kilchoman. It was only by chance that I ended up visiting the distillery when I was on Islay. I just couldn’t resist entering the prize draw after learning the story behind Kilchoman’s unique farm distillery and seeing the stunning bottle and box on display.”

Founded by Anthony Wills in 2005, Kilchoman has cemented its place in Islay’s storied history, not just as a new venture, but as the only distillery on the island to embody a complete ‘barley to bottle’ philosophy.

The Kilchoman story is deeply rooted in the island. Founder Anthony Wills and his wife Kathy moved to Islay in 2004 to build the farm distillery, continuing a family connection that dates back to the 1930s when Kathy’s grandparents first settled on the island. Today, Kilchoman remains proudly independent and run by two generations of the Wills family, with Anthony, Kathy, and their sons George, James, and Peter managing every aspect from production to global sales.

The team has grown from five to 50 employees, and Kilchoman whisky is now available in over 70 countries. To meet this global demand, the distillery has increased its production capacity from 100,000 litres of alcohol per year to 600,000 litres, while expanding barley production from 100 to 400 tonnes per year.

This milestone celebrates a family’s bold vision and unwavering commitment to provenance, a story of legacy, craftsmanship, and dedication forged on Islay, culminating in the historic 20-year-old Cask No. 1 prize draw.