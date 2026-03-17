Kilchoman stellt Maury Cask Matured Limited Edition vor

Islay’s Farm Distillery Kilchoman stellt heute ihre neue Abfüllung Maury Cask Matured vor. Diese Limited Edtion ist kein Finish, sondern reifte vollständig in ehemaligen Maury-Weinfässern. Maury ist ein süßer Likörwein aus der Region Roussillon in Südfrankreich, der hauptsächlich aus Grenache-Noir-Trauben hergestellt wird.

“The Maury Cask Matured is a first ever release for us and something rarely seen on the market at all. These powerful fortified wine casks can be challenging to manage, but when you get them right, they can produce something really special.

We are known for our full maturation policy for many of our limited editions and this is another example of that, bringing through all those beautiful Maury flavours in a bold and balanced dram, not to mention the incredible crimson red hue to the whisky.” Anthony Wills, Kilchoman Founder

Tasting Notes

Nose: Figs, raisins, and dates with salted caramel, orange peel, and soft peat smoke.

Palate: Pipe smoke and dark chocolate with layers of treacle and warming spices.

Finish: Dried fruits, cacao, earthy peat smoke, and a gentle dry spice.



Kilchoman Maury Cask Matured ist mit 50 % Vol. abgefüllt und ab dieser Woche in Großbritannien und Europa zum Preis von ca. £70 erhältlich, was etwa 80 € wären. Mehr über Maury Wein und Kilchoman Maury Cask Matured Limited Edition können Sie im Video erfahren, welches Sie bei Vimeo finden können, und das wir hier einbetten: