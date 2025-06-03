Kingsbarns Distillery startet Private Cask Ownership Programme

Die in St. Andrews gelegene Kingsbarns Distillery startete ihr neues Private Cask Ownership Programme, und bietet hier Privat-Personen den direkten Kauf ihrer Fässer an. Das Programm bietet die Wahl zwischen einem First-Fill-Bourbonfass für £3,800 oder einem First-Fill-Oloroso-Sherry-Hogshead für £5,850. Die Fässer werden mit dem New Make Spirit der Kingsbarns Distillery mit ca. 63,5 % Vol. befüllt. Zum Fasskauf gehören im ersten Jahr sechs kostenlose Gutscheine über eine Brennerei-Führung. Die Brennerei betonte dabei explizit, dass es sich nicht um eine Investition handelt. Es gibt daher keine prognostizierten Renditen oder spekulativen Versprechen.

William Wemyss, Direktor von Kingsbarns, sagte über dieses neue Angebot:

“For some time, we’ve wanted to launch our own programme, but we wanted to ensure that in doing so, we developed a robust programme that is the gold standard and delivers nothing but the best quality whisky.

“With our Kingsbarns Private Cask Programme, we’ve kept things simple and straightforward, buyers are purchasing directly from the distillery, not through a third party or secondary market.

“Unfortunately, what we’ve seen in recent weeks with fraudulent cask programmes is people being misled into spending their life savings, sometimes in the most vulnerable moments of their lives, on cask schemes that are either wildly overpriced or entirely fictitious.

“Change is needed, and new standards need to be enforced as the actions of those committing these awful acts of fraud are massively damaging the whisky industry during what is an already challenging period,“ he continued, adding: “Those who choose to buy our whisky will be registered as the official owner in our warehouse records and given access to our system to track and virtually view your cask at any time.”