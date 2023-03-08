Loch Lomond veröffentlicht zwei neue limitierte Single Grains: Distiller’s Choice und Cooper’s Collection Mizunara Cask

Zwei Neuheiten hat die Highland-Brennerei Loch Lomond in einer Presseaussendung vorgestellt – beide beleuchten die Single Grains der multitalentierten Destillerie, die durch eine Vielzahl verschiedener Brennblasen auch verschiedene Arten von Whisky erzeugen kann.

Die beiden neuen Abfüllungen sind der Loch Lomond Single Grain Distiller’s Choice, abgefüllt mit 48,8% vol. und zu einem empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von 50 Pfund in UK, und der Loch Lomond Single Grain Cooper’s Collection Mizunara Cask, abgefüllt mit 50% vol. und zu einem Preis von 60 Pfund in UK erhältlich. Apropos Verfügbarkeit: Beide Abfüllungen sollen weltweit erhältlich sein, daher natürlich auch in Deutschland. Wenn es dann soweit ist, hoffen wir auf eine Mitteilung des deutschen Importeurs, um Ihnen rasch Bescheid geben zu können.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung zu den beiden Abfüllungen:

Loch Lomond Whiskies Unveils Limited Single Grain Scotch Whiskies

Innovative duo grow the distiller’s Single Grain collection

Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled two limited Single Grain releases which exemplify the distiller’s innovative range of whisky-making techniques.

Loch Lomond Single Grain Distiller’s Choice and Loch Lomond Single Grain Cooper’s Collection Mizunara Cask Finish are brought together by Master Blender, Michael Henry.

Using only 100% malted barley with an additional long fermentation time then distilled in Loch Lomond’s bespoke all copper, Continuous ‘Coffey’ Still, it creates a spirit with layers of deep and elegant floral fruit notes, showcasing Loch Lomond’s capability in flavour creation through distillation.

Loch Lomond Single Grain Cooper’s Collection Mizunara Cask Finish is the first in a series of annual limited releases. Limited to just 3,000 bottles, the special edition is one of the rarest Single Grain whiskies to be released by Loch Lomond Whiskies.

Loch Lomond is one of only four distilleries in Scotland to have an on-site cooperage. This ensures that barrel repairs and charring are carried out to an exacting standard, so every cask is perfect for maturing Loch Lomond Whiskies’ characterful spirits.

Michael has worked closely with Loch Lomond Whiskies’ dedicated team of coopers to craft this release, carefully selecting higher age-statement whiskies to be matured in first and second fill American Oak Bourbon barrels. This special Single Grain is then finished for six months in the finest hand-crafted, rare Mizunara Japanese Oak casks, to elevate the natural flavours found within. The result is a whisky of wonderful character, enhanced with rich, fragrant spice derived from the Mizunara Oak casks.

Complementing this, Loch Lomond Single Grain Distiller’s Choice marries a careful selection of Loch Lomond Whiskies’ aged single grains with more vibrant liquids, resulting in a whisky with layers of elegant fruit and floral character. This exquisite Single Grain is matured in a selection of both first fill and second fill American Oak Bourbon barrels.

Both Single Grain whiskies are non-chill filtered and natural in colour, just as nature intended.

Each bespoke black grain bottle is embossed with the Loch Lomond Whiskies logo in striking silver and carries Michael’s signature as a personal guarantee of quality.

Loch Lomond Whiskies Master Blender, Michael Henry said:

“We’re proud to introduce the latest additions to our Single Grain portfolio. Crafted using our innovative Coffey still, these are two very special whiskies with distinct and diverse flavours.

“Each expression has been crafted to showcase the floral fruit notes through distilling and influence finishing has on our grain whisky through cask selection.”

Loch Lomond Whiskies is truly unique in its craftsmanship, using innovative techniques to explore flavour in a distinctive way. As the only distillery in Scotland to use its bespoke design of continuous Coffey Still, Loch Lomond Distillery has a whisky-making capability like no other.

This continuous still provides Loch Lomond Whiskies with greater control over the distillation process by allowing spirit to be taken off at different plates and at specific strengths, shaping the flavour profile and character of the whisky at the point of distillation.

Loch Lomond Distillery can trace its distilling heritage back to 1814. Its current malt and grain distilleries, in Alexandria, Dunbartonshire, close to the banks of Loch Lomond, were commissioned in 1964 with first distillation in 1966.

Product specific detail

Loch Lomond Single Grain Distiller’s Choice

The nose of Loch Lomond Single Grain Distiller’s Choice carries deep floral and fruit notes of rose, violet, peach, pear and blackcurrant with vanilla and coconut, some honey and chocolate. The silk like mouthfeel glides over the tongue, bringing tart fruits of blackberry and green apple with golden barley before a long finish of vanilla fudge sweetness and gently warming cinnamon spice.

It is bottled at 48.8% ABV and has a RRSP of £50.

Loch Lomond Single Grain Cooper’s Collection Mizunara Cask

Loch Lomond Single Grain Cooper’s Collection Mizunara Cask combines rose, honeysuckle, blackcurrant and toasted oak on the nose. On the palate there is sweet spice character with apple, sandalwood, honey and cinnamon, with a dry, warming oak spice finish.

It is bottled at 50% ABV and has a RRSP of £60.

Both releases are available globally.

