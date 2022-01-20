Lochlea Distillery präsentiert ihren ersten Single Malt zur Burns Night

Die unabhängige Ayrshire-Brennerei Lochlea veröffentlicht ihren ersten Single Malt, und wählt als Termin die Burns Night am kommenden Dienstag. Lochlea Single Malt First Release reifte in First-Fill-Bourbon- und Pedro-Ximenez-Sherry-Fässern, ist ohne zusätzliche Farbstoffe abgefüllt und nicht kältefiltriert mit 46 % Vol abgefüllt. Nach John Campbell, Produktionsleiter von Lochlea und Master Blender, ist der erste Single Malt Release nicht ganz das, was man von einem typischen Lowland Malt erwartet. In der Nase voller frischer Obstgartenfrüchte und pikanter Orange, mit vanilla fudge und einer schönen Getreidenote im Hintergrund.

Lochlea Single Malt First Release ist in Whisky- und Spirituosengeschäften in ganz Großbritannien und in 10 Exportmärkten erhältlich, die allerdings nicht erwähnt sind.

Diese erste Abfüllung der jungen Lowland-Brennerei ist der Auftakt zu weiteren Abfüllungen. In diesem Jahr werden auch noch das Kernsortiment sowie einige limitierte Small Batch Abfüllungen erscheinen. Die nächste Veröffentlichung folgt in diesem Frühjahr.

Alle weiteren Details und Infos finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

LOCHLEA DISTILLERY LAUNCHING INAUGURAL SINGLE MALT ON BURNS NIGHT

Independently owned Ayrshire Distillery Lochlea is launching its inaugural whisky, Lochlea Single Malt First Release on Burns Night (January 25th), coincidentally marking 245 years since Scotland’s bard moved to Lochlea.



John Campbell, Lochlea Production Director and Master Blender, said:

“This is the first opportunity for people to enjoy a dram from Lochlea, just in time for Burns Night.

“Our first single malt release isn’t quite what you expect from a typical lowland malt. For us, on the nose it is bursting with fresh orchard fruit and zesty orange, with vanilla fudge and a lovely cereal note in the background. The palette is rich and sweet with burnt caramel and hazelnuts with a medium mouth coating to finish while still holding on to that fruit.

“We’re looking forward to seeing bottles of Lochlea being opened, shared and enjoyed. This will provide a taste of what’s to come as we prepare to launch our core expression and some limited small batches this year.”



Based on the Ayrshire farm which was Robert Burns’ home and workplace from 1777 to 1784, Lochlea Distillery began quietly distilling, casking and maturing their whisky in 2018 utilising their own barley and natural water resources to ensure full traceability from field to cask.

Commercial Manager David Ferguson added:

“This is an exciting moment for us. The team have worked tirelessly to get everything organised and bring our first whisky to market. Now we can’t wait to hear what customers think.

“We already have plans in place to release our ongoing core single malt whisky this year, alongside quarterly small batch bottlings. So this is very much just the beginning for Lochlea.”



Bottled at 46% ABV, the Single Malt whisky was matured in first-fill Bourbon and Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks. It is bottled naturally with no added colouring, and is non-chill filtered.

Lochlea Single Malt First Release is available from whisky and spirits shops around the UK and in 10 export markets. It is priced at RRP £50. The next release will follow this Spring.



The full stockists list can be found here.



Lochlea Distillery is the result of over £6m investment. Planning of the purpose built facility started in 2014 with everything from the groundwork and foundations, through to installation of the still house equipment, taking four years to complete. Production of the liquid started in August 2018 with the first casks filled and stock laid down in their on-site warehouse.

About Lochlea Whisky

Under the cover of Lochlea Farm, independently owned Lochlea Distillery has been quietly distilling, casking, and maturing their masterpiece since 2018. Patiently waiting to share their work with the world.

Ensuring full traceability from field to cask has been paramount for Lochlea Distillery. The family-run farm grows and harvests their own barley, with the resulting draff used to feed local cattle and the water directly sourced on-site.

Rooted in Scottish history, Lochlea was once home to Robert Burns himself. Burns worked the lush farmland from 1777 to 1784 and has inspired the honest, passionate and progressive nature of Lochlea Whisky.

Tasting notes

Nose: Bursting with fresh orchard fruit, apple, zesty orange and pear drops. Some brown sugar, toffee and vanilla fudge in the background.

Palate: Rich and sweet, with burnt caramel and hazelnuts. Still plenty of stewed fruit and now some toasted oats, cinnamon and clove coming through.

Finish: Medium mouth coating, holding on to that fresh fruit, cereal sweetness and gentle spice.



ABV: 46%

RRP: £50

