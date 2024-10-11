Mackmyra vor dem Bankrott gerettet

Wie The Spirits Business berichtet, ist die schwedische Mackmyra von dem frühren Boardmitglied Lennart Hero gekauft und damit vor dem Bankrott gerettet worden. Hero hat gemeinsam mit der Investmentgruppe No.1 Capital die Destillerie am 1. Oktober erworben. NordKapital Aktiebolag hat den Kauf auf Seiten der Käufer begleitet.

Hero war zuvor auch der größte Kreditgeber der Brennerei. Ihm wird eine starke Verbindung zu der Destillerie nachgesagt. Er sei entschlossen, der Brennerei und ihren Beschäftigten eine neue Perspektive zu bieten.

Die Presseaussendung von No. 1 Capital AB schreibt dazu:

“Our main goal with this deal is to retain as many of the skilled employees at Mackmyra as possible. We recognise and appreciate the enormous knowledge and passion of the staff, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to develop and strengthen the brand Mackmyra.

“Our vision is to lift Mackmyra to the next level. By adding both capital and strategic expertise we plan to further develop and refine the brand, with a continued strong anchoring in Swedish whisky tradition. Our goal is to make Mackmyra an even more prominent player on the global stage the whisky market.”