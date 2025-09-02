Meikle Tòir präsentiert Turbo 2025 Edition

Unter dem Namen Meikle Tòir führt die Speyside-Destillerie GlenAllachie die torfig-rauchige Variante ihres Single Malts. Im Juli des vergangenen Jahres stellte die Brennerei ihre Meikle Tòir Turbo 2024 Edition vor, die sich, wie die Destillerie schreibt, einer außergewöhnlichen Nachfrage erfreute und deshalb auch ausverkauft ist.

Nun erscheint Meikle Tòir Turbo 2025 Edition, und sie weist ähnliche Parameter wie die Vorjahres-Edition auf: Festlandtorf aus St. Fergus bildet die Grundlage für den charakteristischen eichenholzigen, süßlich-rauchigen Charakter des Whiskys, eine 160-stündige Gärung sorgt für erhöhte Komplexität, der Malt reifte fünf Jahre in virgin oak casks und oloroso sherry hogsheads.

Meikle Tòir Turbo 2025 Edition ist ab sofort bei der The GlenAllachie-Destillerie und im Online-Shop erhältlich und wird in den kommenden Wochen weltweit eingeführt.

Mehr über die Meikle Tòir Turbo 2025 Edition hier in der Aussendung der Brennerei:

MEIKLE TÒIR UNVEILS TURBO 2025 EDITION

Highly limited Speyside peated single malt release announced by The GlenAllachie Distillers Company

Independent Scotch whisky producer The GlenAllachie Distillers Company has today, September 2, announced the release of the Meikle Tòir Turbo 2025 Edition, the third instalment of its acclaimed annual small-batch peated series.

Following exceptional demand for previous sell-out Turbo releases, the Turbo 2025 Edition (50% ABV, UK RRP £55.99) will be the most highly anticipated to date. Mainland peat from St. Fergus lays the foundation for the whisky’s signature oaky, sweet smoky character, while five years in virgin oak casks and oloroso sherry hogsheads add layered richness and depth.

Under the guidance of legendary Master Distiller Billy Walker, the Speyside distillery dedicates around six weeks each year to peated production, yielding approximately 100,000 Litres of Alcohol (LOA) – just a tenth of its total spirit output. The result is Meikle Tòir, a distinctly sweet-smoked malt shaped by the distillery’s meticulous production regime, including a 160-hour fermentation for enhanced complexity.

The name “Turbo” reflects the intense smoke character – 72 PPM compared to 35 PPM for the core range of Meikle Tòir bottlings – achieved by capturing the spirit cut at its peak phenolic level, the heart of the heart of the distillate.

For the 2025 edition, Billy Walker’s cask selection and maturation expertise ensure the peated character of the distillate shines beautifully, delivering a whisky that’s as rich and complex as it is powerful. Expect aromas of manuka honey, toasted caramel and smoked cedarwood, leading to flavours of heather honey, roasted hazelnuts, mocha and smouldering oak, with a lingering finish of dark chocolate and plum jam.

Commenting on the release, Billy Walker said:

“Meikle Tòir has been met with incredible enthusiasm, with every Turbo release to date selling out at remarkable speed. What sets Turbo apart is the way we push peat to its maximum while still allowing the spirit’s signature heather honey character to shine through.

“This balance of boldness and finesse makes Turbo truly special. It’s an exceptionally limited release, and for those lucky enough to secure a bottle, it represents a rare chance to experience our peated whisky at full force.”



Meikle Tòir was the first distillate overseen by Billy following his acquisition of the distillery in 2017, during which he fine-tuned the process to craft a bolder, peated new-make spirit, perfectly primed for cask maturation. All core range Meikle Tòir whiskies carry a five-year age statement, are non-chill filtered, and contain no added colouring. The packaging, featuring bespoke artwork by Scottish illustrator Iain McIntosh, is sourced entirely from UK suppliers to minimise environmental impact.

This latest release follows on from the first Meikle Tòir single cask bottlings, launched in July 2025: an online-exclusive 6-year-old Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, which sold out in 24 hours, and a distillery-exclusive 7-year-old Pedro Ximénez Sherry Hogshead, which has limited bottles remaining.

Meikle Tòir Turbo 2025 Edition is available now from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online shop and will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.

For more information visit www.meikletoir.com.