M&H Distillery mit World’s Best Single Malt 2023

World’s Best Single Malt 2023! Mit dieser Auszeichnung darf die Milk and Honey Distillery ihre Abfüllung Element Sherry Cask dekorieren, wie sie in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung mitteilt. Dass die israelische Brennerei aus Tel Aviv diesen Titel bei den diesjährigen World Whiskies Awards für ein Bottlings ihrer Standard Range erhielt, ist recht außergewöhnlich. In den Jahren zuvor ging dieser Titel eher an eine Limited Edition als an ein Bottling des Kernsortiments. Das dies ihre Freude darüber nicht schmälert, sondern eher vergrößert, lesen Sie in der folgenden Pressemitteilung:

M&H DISTILLERY WON THE TITLE OF THE BEST SINGLE MALT WHISKY IN THE WORLD AT THE 2023 WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

Tel Aviv-based distillery continues to build its legacy as a world-class whisky producer, securing a new major industry accolade

Tel Aviv – April 3, 2023: M&H Distillery (Milk and Honey), Israel’s first and award-winning distillery, has received the accolade as the “Best Single Malt Whisky in the World” for its Element Sherry Cask at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2023 competition. M&H Distillery was also accredited the „Craft Producer of the Year“ and „Distiller of the Year” during the same competition last month.

From left to right: Shilton Almeida, Brand Ambassador, Tal Chotiner, Vice President of Global Sales, Dana Baran, VP Marketing, Tomer Goren, Head Distiller, and Gal Kalkshtein, CEO & Founder

The World Whiskies Awards is one of the world’s most important whisky competitions, held every year in England, and featuring all of the world’s leading whisky brands. The competition comprises a panel of judges selecting winners for each category, following months-long blind tastings of approximately 6,000 different types of whiskies from the world’s top 60 distilleries.

This year’s winner for „Best Single Malt Whisky in the World“ category was nominated to M&H’S Elements Sherry, a single malt whisky made primarily using oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks made in Spain, especially for the distillery as well as casks previously used to age American bourbon. Oloroso and PX sherry casks characterize the fruity flavors, rich aromas, with a special deep but natural color. The Elements Sherry is the first ever single malt whisky that was matured in Kosher sherry casks. Every winner in this category for at least ten years was a limited edition rather than a core range whisky, such as Elements Sherry.

„We are truly delighted to receive this accolade and this recognition is a real testament to our ongoing hard work. I’ve always wanted to create the best whisky in the world, and we are thrilled to receive unprecedented international acclaim for our whiskies. For us, this is just the beginning.,”

stated Gal Kalkshtein, Founder and CEO of M&H Distillery.

“We pride ourselves in creating whiskies to the highest possible standard, using a creative mindset to challenge traditional industry methods and leveraging on Israel’s five unique distinct climate zones.”

The Elements Sherry is part of The Elements Series, a trilogy that highlights various aspects of the Classic single malt whisky. Each of the three M&H Distillery „Elements“ bottles contains a different cask element that elevates the whisky’s flavor to a new level: sherry casks, peated casks, and ex-red wine casks from Israel’s top winery.