Neu – Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection Chapter 3: The Moment 

Nach dem Chapter Two im Vorjahr veröffentlicht nun Ballantine’s den dritten von fünf Teilen der Masterclass Collection, einen 40 Jahre alten Blend namens „The Moment„. 108 Flaschen davon wurden abgefüllt, und er ist dem früheren Master Blender Jack Goudy´gewidmet, der der Lehrmeister des aktuellen Master Blenders Sandy Hyslop war.

Was Sie vom mit 13.000 Dollar bepreisten Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection Chapter 3: The Moment erwarten dürfen, inklusive der Tasting Notes, können Sie hier nachlesen:

BALLANTINE’S UNVEILS CHAPTER THREE OF ITS EXCLUSIVE 40 YEAR OLD MASTERCLASS COLLECTION: THE MOMENT

The limited release will see 108 bottles released globally, celebrating the ultimate precision and timing in whisky blending and the legacy of its iconic Master Blenders.

Ballantine’s, the world’s No. 2 Scotch whisky continues to celebrate its legacy of skilled makers, unveiling the anticipated third chapter of the revered Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Three ‘The Moment’.

‘The Moment’ is an all-new expression within the Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection; a series of five unique 40 Year Old blends that pay tribute to the valued skills and knowledge passed down through generations of Ballantine’s Master Blenders.

This latest chapter, The Moment stands as a testament to the art of precision and timing in whisky craftmanship. It beautifully demonstrates the story of how former Master Blender, Jack Goudy taught current and well renowned Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop the importance of being able to decipher, from the hundreds of casks and samples being nosed, which were ready to be selected for blending.

This exceptionally rare, hand-crafted whisky showcases the rich character of Miltonduff distillery, a cornerstone single malt in the Ballantine’s blend. Offering a rich, sweet and creamy finish, balanced by subtle, warming spice, The Moment encapsulates Ballantine’s distinctive signature style.

Commenting on the release of Chapter Three, Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, said:

„Crafting a whisky of this age is an exercise in patience, but The Moment speaks to something even more profound. The precise instance when a whisky reaches its absolute peak. It’s about recognising that perfect harmony amidst thousands of casks, a skill Jack Goudy taught me, and one that defines the very soul of Ballantine’s. This release is a tribute to that critical discernment, celebrating the Miltonduff character that shines through, and the enduring legacy of those who came before us.“

Complementing the outstanding liquid, each individually serialised bottle is elegantly displayed in a hand-finished wood veneer cabinet. Sustainable oak surfaces, veiled in finely-woven fabric, are enhanced by burnished and engraved metal hardware. Further elevating the presentation, each Chapter features an intricately folded paper panel by noted Scottish artist Kyla McCallum. Its elongated, grounded design sits behind the bottle, symbolising the moment the whisky reaches its peak.

The artist’s meticulous design for The Moment vividly recalls the scene inside Ballantine’s warehouses, where rows of maturing casks stretch into the distance. From hundreds of casks, only the blender’s expertise determines the exact readiness of each for blending and bottling.

Master Blender Sandy Hyslop personally blends each 40 Year Old liquid at cask strength. This ensures a distinct and unique profile for every release within the Masterclass Collection, underscoring the brand’s commitment to individuality and quality.

Just 108 bottles of Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Three ‘The Moment’ will be released globally, presented in individually numbered bottles and available for purchase from November 2025 at specialist retailers at an RRP of $13,000 USD. Follow @ballantines or visit ballantines.com to discover more.

TASTING NOTES:

Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection Chapter 3: The Moment

NOSE: An intensely sweet and fruity aroma, filled with caramelised red apples, juicy oranges and cinnamon-spiced banana loaf – all wrapped in toasted coconut and manuka honey.

PALATE: Flavour notes of freshly baked pear tart with morello cherries and orange zest, leading to layers of vanilla custard and a soft fudge with decadent milk chocolate. FINISH: Rich, sweet and creamy with a subtle, warming spice.