Neu: Cotwolds Bourbon Cask Single Malt Whisky

In den Worten des Gründers der Cotswolds Distillery, Daniel Szor, ist der neue Cotswolds Bourbon Cask Single Malt Whisky jener Whisky, der ihm von Anfang an am Herzen lag und auf den er sich persönlich besonders freute. Warum? Bourbonfass-Abfüllungen bringen das Destillat und damit einen wichtigen Bestandteil des Destilleriecharakters zur Geltung und zeigen damit die Kunst des Brennmeisters besonders deutlich.

Jetzt ist er also erschienen – und Fans der Destillerie sowie andere neugierige Whiskyfreunde können eine Flasche davon über den destillerieeigenen Onlineshop zum Preis von £64.95 bestellen.

Der Cotswolds Bourbon Cask Single Malt Whisky stammt aus first fill ex-Bourbon Casks und wurde mit 59,1% vol in Fassstärke abgefüllt. Die Gerste ist lokal angebaut und wurde traditionell am Darrboden gemälzt. Als Hefe kamen die Sorten Anchor und Fermentis zum Einsatz.

Hier ein paar Worte von der Webseite über den Whisky, gefolgt von den originalen Tasting Notes:

Our Bourbon Cask expression begins with our new make spirit which is already incredibly smooth, rich and fruity thanks to the pair of yeasts we use, the long 90-hour fermentation and the tight heart cut on the spirit still. We dilute it to 63.5% ABV before filling premium American oak ex-Bourbon casks from Kentucky for full term maturation, allowing the key maturation processes of flavour extraction, oxidation and evaporation to work their magic on our already smooth spirit. These barrels haven’t been steamed, so they come to us still moist, their staves soaked with wonderful Bourbon whisky.

Over the years, we’ve been combining these barrels with STR ex-red wine casks to produce our Cotswolds Signature Single Malt Whisky; yet this is our first whisky bottling to be exclusively Bourbon-matured. This whisky expression is truly a whisky lover’s malt and delivers the typical sweet flavours you would expect from Bourbon casks, most notably vanilla, honey, malt sugars, caramel and even the occasional hint of coconut.

Bottled non-chill filtered with only minimal proofing down for maximum flavour, without added colouring.