Neu: Dingle Samhain Irish Single Malt Whiskey – erster Whisky aus der Wheel of the Year Serie

We are excited to reveal the Dingle Samhain Single Malt Whiskey, inspired by the ancient Irish celebration of Samhain. Celebrated in Ireland for over 2000 years as well as annually in Dingle and across the land, this release distils a core part of our heritage. This is the first whiskey in our new Wheel of The Year series and is steeped in the traditions of times past that we intend to honour and pay tribute to. We are proud to introduce this latest edition to our Dingle family and believe this limited-edition is one that whiskey lovers and collectors won’t want to miss.

Elliot Hughes, Geschäftsführer der Dingle Distillery