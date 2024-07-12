Neu: Duncan Taylor Lochside 60yo und Miltonduff 41yo

Abfüllungen aus der Lost Distillery Lochside (geschlossen 1992, abgerissen 2004) sind mittlerweile sehr selten geworden. Die Highland-Brennerei war schon zu ihrer Zeit eine interessante Destillerie, weil sie sowohl Grain wie auch Malt Whisky herstellen konnte.

Im Rahmen der Rarest Edition Collection von Duncan Taylor ist nun ein 60 Jahre alter Lochside Whisky erschienen, der exklusiv in einem Verlosungsverfahren über den Onlinehändler The Spirits Embassy zu beziehen ist (es gibt gerade einmal 30 Flaschen davon, zu einem Preis von 4.495 Pfund).

Hier die Tasting Notes für den mit 45,3% vol. abgefüllten Lochside 1964 Single Malt:

Nose: Astonishingly rich and fresh, full of forest fruits, wild strawberry, raspberry and brambles. Liqueur filled chocolates, vintage leather jacket, old sherry and a tiny touch of aged soy sauce. Quite brilliant and enticing.

Palate: The freshness is impressive although clearly a very old whisky. Dense and powerful. Moderately fruity, a tad less than the nose. Some oaky notes upfront but with a background sweetness. Sparkles of spices, cardamom cloves and cinnamon. An earthy rancio that resembles a wonderful very old cognac.

Finish: Tremendously long and warming, without any excess tannins or dryness. Even more on liqueurs and chocolates. Beautifully complex with dense fruit and balanced spices. A very rewarding, powerful and intense dram.

Gleichzeitig veröffentlicht Duncan Taylor über den selben Kanal einen 41 Jahre alten Miltonduff aus dem Jahr 1982, der für 1.795 Pfund gekauft werden kann, sollte man in der vorhergehenden Verlosung gezogen werden. Hier sind überhaupt nur 20 Flaschen erhältlich.

Auch hier die Tasting Notes des mit 49,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Whiskys:

Nose: A box of candied fruits from Provence, mandarin, orange, grapefruit, melon, pineapple and pears. Very delicate and dignified. Dark chocolate coated raisins and a touch of waxy comb honey. A soft musky note of old dunnage warehouses.

Palate: Initially soft and sweet, with an oily, viscous texture. Still has the notes of candied fruits, but now more on the skins and rinds. A light prickle of delicate spices. Beautiful patina of age, old oak and dusty warehouses.

Finish: Becomes drier than the initial palate, but restrained, polished and pleasant. Layers of old oak and damp cigar tobacco packed in cedar wood boxes. Great length, wonderfully balanced, complex and satisfying. A stunning dram!

Bei Interesse finden Sie den Lochside 1964 hier und den Miltonduff 1982 hier.