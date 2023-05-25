Neu: Glencadam 15yo Reserva de Jerez Limited Edition – Single Malt mit Oloroso Sherrycask Finish

Frisch aus Schottland von Angus Dundee Distillers haben wir die Info erhalten, dass die Highland-Destillerie Glencadam einen neuen 15 Jahre alten limitierten Whisky mit Oloroso Sherrycask-Finish veröffentlicht hat. Der Glencadam 15yo Reserva de Jerez Limited Edition ist auf 9420 Flaschen limitiert, mit 46% abgefüllt und kostet in UK 105 Pfund.

Hier ist die komplette Info, die die Destillerie Glencadam zum Glencadam 15yo Reserva de Jerez Limited Edition bereitstellt:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Glencadam Distillery unveils new limited edition 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Malt

Historic East Highland distillery Glencadam has launched a limited edition 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Reserva de Jerez.

Limited to only 9,420 individually numbered bottles, the rich and full flavoured Oloroso Sherry cask finish single malt has been bottled at 46% alc/vol, non-chill filtered and at natural colour.

Specially created by Master Distiller, Robert Fleming, Glencadam Reserva de Jerez has been crafted using whisky distilled in 2007, expertly selected from Glencadam’s historic dunnage warehouses. Initially matured in exceptional ex-bourbon American oak casks, the single malt has been finished in the finest hand selected Oloroso Sherry butts sourced from Jerez, Spain.

This is the latest in a series of limited edition aged cask finish releases from Glencadam, one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries dating back to 1825.

Master Distiller, Robert Fleming, shares the tasting notes:

“Glencadam is handcrafted, using traditional methods passed down through generations to produce our award-winning spirit. Paying homage to the relationship between Glencadam Distillery and the famous sherry region of Spain, these Oloroso Sherry butts impart unique flavours, which give depth and complexity to our Reserva de Jerez expression, to show a different side to Glencadam. “On the nose, it’s rich and pronounced with aromas of praline, roasted nuts, golden syrup and candied peels. On the palate, there’s sweet layers of maple pecan Danish, sultanas, milk chocolate and heather honey bound with nutmeg and oak spices. To finish, warming notes of apple strudel and custard tarts fading into a linger of sweet spices and espresso coffee.”

Highlighting the appeal of Glencadam’s rich sherry cask finishes, Robert added:

“In April this year, our popular Glencadam Reserva Andalucía expression was awarded 98 out of 100 points at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition for the second consecutive year, taking home a Gold Outstanding Medal thanks to its elegant and balanced profile.”

Established in 1825 in the town of Brechin, Glencadam is the only remaining single malt Scotch whisky distillery in the ‚kingdom‘ of Angus.

The limited edition Glencadam 15-year-old Reserva de Jerez is available to purchase from independent and specialist retailers in the UK and across selected European markets at an RRP of £105 per 70cl bottle. Visit www.glencadamwhisky.com to find out more.