Dienstag, 17. November 2020, 22:00:40
Neu: Glendronach Cask Bottlings Batch #18 – 18 Whiskys aus den Jahren 1990 bis 2009

18 Einzelfassabfüllungen aus den Beständen der Highland-Brennerei - ausgesucht von Master Blenderin Rachel Barrie

Aus der Brennerei Glendronach in den schottischen Highlands kommen nun wieder eine Reihe ausgesuchter Einzelfassabfüllungen – zusammengefasst als Glendronach Cask Bottlings. Rachel Barrie, Master Blenderin für Brown-Forman, hat für das Batch #18 wieder aus den Beständen der Brennerei besondere Fässer ausgesucht, die nun als insgesamt 18 Flaschen in den verschiedenen Weltregionen vertrieben werden.

Alle weiteren Infos in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung – allerdings fehlt noch die Auflistung der einzelnen Fässer, die auch noch nicht auf der Webseite zu finden ist – wir reichen sie aber nach Bekanntwerden natürlich sofort nach:

THE GLENDRONACH INTRODUCES CASK BOTTLING BATCH 18: EIGHTEEN CASKS FROM 1990 TO 2009 WITH EXCEPTIONAL CHARACTER

The GlenDronach Distillery is pleased to announce the eighteenth batch of its acclaimed Cask Bottling collection. Eighteen casks dating from 1990 to 2009 have been personally selected by Master Blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, specially chosen for their exceptional character, to celebrate and share some of the finest Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Highland distillery.

Whether they have previously housed sweet and rich Pedro Ximénez, dry and nutty Oloroso, or in selected expressions fruit-laden Port from the Douro Valley; each cask presents uniquely remarkable characteristics whilst remaining distinctively of The GlenDronach.

The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 18 features many expressions of note, including two rare 30 year old casks from 1990 and a European allocated Port Pipe cask from 1992, aged 27 years.

The distillery’s newly enhanced tasting bar which offers some of the finest Single Malts from The GlenDronach, will be the only location in the world where all eighteen bottles will be available to try by the dram.

Master Blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, said:

“The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 18 is a celebration of the distillery’s time-honoured mastery and a showcase of the finest of what this richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer.
This long standing, much loved release is a focal point to each year, demonstrating the exquisite character of our whiskies, through these exceptional casks which I have carefully hand-selected. Each cask individually explores the sophistication, powerful intricacy and rich layers of Spanish sherry cask maturation found in every expression of The GlenDronach.
From the rare vintage casks of 1990 with exquisite layers of dark chocolate and the elegant Victoria plum, date and bramble preserve notes in the 1992 Port Pipe, to the distinctive fruitcake and toasted raisin notes in the 2009 Pedro Ximénez Puncheon, each cask encapsulates The GlenDronach house style; robust, elegant and full-bodied. All eighteen casks are bottled without chill filtration for richness, at high strength and are naturally deep in colour.”

The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 18 will be available to purchase from specialist retailers from November 2020 in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and for the first time since Brown Forman’s stewardship of the distillery commenced, four casks will be available in the USA from 2021. Prices range from RRP £97 to £861, depending on age and cask type. Global markets may vary.

Depending on the expression, the ABV ranges from 48% to 61.9%. As with all The GlenDronach expressions, each is non-chill filtered and draws all its natural colour from the cask in which it rests.

