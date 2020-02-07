Freitag, 07. Februar 2020, 11:37:08
Neu: Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Der Whiskey wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein

Regelmäßige Whiskyexperts-Leser haben vom neuen Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey schon im August des Vorjahres erfahren – damals haben wir auch berichtet, dass er in den USA im ersten Quartal 2020 erscheinen wird. Nun ist es dort soweit – und nach unseren Informationen soll er auch in Deutschland bald an den Start gehen.

Derweilen haben wir eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung aus Chicago samt den Tasting Notes für Sie – die deutsche Version reichen wir dann bei ihrem Erscheinen nach:

Kilbeggan Distilling Company Introduces Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Double distilled and matured in Ireland’s oldest continually licensed distillery, Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still features a rare oats-based mash inspired by late-1800’s recipes

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kilbeggan Distilling Company continues to revive Irish whiskey history and tradition with the limited-edition release of Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still, a mixed mash whiskey featuring oats, which were used at Kilbeggan Distillery in the 19th century. Pot Still whiskey is significant, as it is the traditional and distinctive style of Irish whiskey that was first produced in Ireland. The limited-edition Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still Irish whiskey will be available in the United States starting February 2020 with a suggested retail price of $44.99 (750ml).

„This remarkable whiskey is a glorious tribute to the traditional Irish pot still style and the community that kept Ireland’s oldest continually licensed distillery alive over centuries of trial and triumph,“ said Michael Egan, U.S. Irish Whiskey Brand Ambassador for Kilbeggan Distilling Company. „It is a truly unique spirit, with a rare mash that has produced a flavor unlike anything available today.“

Featuring a unique mash of malted barley, raw barley and 2.5 percent oats, the whiskey was inspired by recipes used at Kilbeggan Distillery through the late 1800s. In those times, oats were grown across the Midlands Region of Ireland and were commonly used by distillers like the Locke family at Kilbeggan for filtration purposes. The grain also imparts a unique flavor and creamy texture not typically found in Irish whiskey. The subtle influence of oats in this Kilbeggan Single Pot Still expression results in a whiskey that is soft and mellow, with a fresh, fruity palate. It has a light, lingering spice and a rich, creamy mouthfeel.

Double distilled to 86 proof in Kilbeggan’s old copper pot stills – one of which is the world’s oldest working whiskey pot still today – the new spirit is the second limited release to be 100 percent distilled and matured at Kilbeggan Distillery since its restoration in 2010. Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks due to its soft and round character. It follows the release of Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye, another groundbreaking release and the first modern Irish whiskey of record to feature such a high quantity of rye within its mash.

KILBEGGAN® SINGLE POT STILL | 43% ABV

AROMA               
Initial fresh crisp aroma followed by apple, pear, and melon. Jasmine and hazelnut notes combine with a hint of honeycomb sweetness.

TASTE                   
Spice becomes apparent, but not overbearing, with summer fruits and citrus. Warming mid palate with a fresh mint leaf flavor leading on to a rich creamy mouthfeel.

FINISH                 
Initially soft, mellow, and smooth, with a creamy finish. Lingering spice and a dryness as the oat influence become evident.

