Neu: Lagavulin Offerman Edition – Charred Oak Cask (mit 3min Video-Trailer)

Wir haben die neue, dritte Offerman-Edition bereits in einem Filmplakat vor ein paar Tagen vorstellen können – nun folgen der „Trailer zum Film“ und mehr Infos zur „bislang rauchigsten Ausgabe eines Lagavulins“.

Auch interessant: Man wird den neuen Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Charred Oak Cask nicht nur in den USA kaufen können, sondern auch bei ausgewählten Händlern in Kanada, Australien, UK, China und Holland.

Hier jetzt aber die Presseaussendung:

Nick Offerman Faces His Most Dangerous Mission Yet In the Making of the New Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Charred Oak Cask

The Longtime Partners Introduce their Third Limited Edition Bottling, the Smokiest. Most Steak-Pairing-Friendly. Lagavulin. Ever.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From Hollywood blockbusters to balanced dinner plates (steak with two sides, of course) to trilogies of limited edition whisky releases in partnership with an iconic actor/author/woodworker, good things come in threes. For Nick Offerman, the rule of thirds is resoundingly true as he introduces his third Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Charred Oak Cask Aged 11 Years. An aficionado of all things wood, steak and scotch, Nick Offerman merged these three passions within his smokiest creation yet, a whisky aged in American and European oak casks that are shaved down then heavily re-charred, posing the perfect pairing for well-barked, medium-rare steak. Marking the longtime collaborators‘ 48th video spot together, Offerman and Lagavulin debuted this one-of-a-kind whisky in a thrilling, action-packed film that reveals Offerman embarking on his most dangerous Tale of Whisky to date: Nick Offerman’s Smokiest Adventure Yet: Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Charred Oak Cask.

The video follows one whisky-loving man on a quest to bring the delicious pairing of steak and Lagavulin to mankind before it is lost forever. He’ll stop at nothing to save the world make sure the smokiest, most steak-friendly Offerman Edition Scotch in existence is available to whisky-lovers everywhere. The tale unveils the epic lengths to which Offerman will go to protect the new Charred Oak Cask edition, the ultimate accompaniment to high-quality steak. To enjoy this whisky in peak form, Offerman recommends pairing with a perfectly seared cowboy ribeye.

„Believe me, if there was any way to bring the world this exclusive batch of superlative scotch without repeatedly defying death, I’d say sign me up. Pull me up a comfy chair,“ said Nick Offerman of his creation of the new liquid. „But we all know that’s not the world we’re living in. Your mission, if you have the guts to accept it, is to pair this new Offerman Edition with an exquisite steak and a mug of action. You won’t be sorry…if you survive the pleasure.“

For those that are 21 years or older that dare to taste this coveted Single Malt, the bottle has an SRP of $79.99 and will be available to purchase for a limited time only at select U.S. liquor retailers and can be shipped and delivered on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app, and at select retailers globally in Canada, Australia, Great Britain, China and The Netherlands.

Nick Offerman and Master Blender Stuart Morrison will also join a virtual tasting on Instagram Live at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 12, hosted by ReserveBar president Derek Correia @reservebarspirits and @lagavulinwhisky. They’ll walk through the craftsmanship behind this exclusive new Single Malt Scotch and the smokier-than-ever tasting notes that make this whisky both distinctly Lagavulin and distinctly Nick Offerman. Be sure to pre-order a bottle for yourself on ReserveBar.com.