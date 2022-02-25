Neu: Midleton Very Rare 2022

Der Midleton Very Rare 2022 ist die 39. Jahrgangsausgabe der beliebten Serie (es gibt auch noch einen zweiten jährlichen Release, den Midleton Very Rare Dair Ghaelach, der mittlerweile zum vierten Mal erschienen ist), und er entstammt der Händen von Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman und seinem Team. Er ist wie immer eine Mischung aus Single Pot Sitll und Single Grain Irish Whiskey und die verwendeten Fässer stammen zum Großteil aus dem steinernen A2-Lagerhaus, das um 1860 gebaut wurde.

Die Whiskeys im Midleton Very Rare 2022 sind zwischen 12 und 33 Jahre alt und wurden in leicht ausgebrannten first fill und refill ex-bourbon Fässern.

“As with any Midleton Very Rare Vintage, we start the search for our perfect components many months in advance, in a bid to create the luxurious, balanced aroma and taste profile for which this annual release is renowned,” explains O’Gorman. “Drawing predominantly from our historic A2 warehouse, we have selected a blend of whiskeys that work together beautifully – from superb grain whiskeys dating back to 1989 with beautiful floral and rosewater notes, to some truly wonderful pot still whiskeys from 2009 that offer a delightful fruit element with citrus.” Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman

Der mit 40% vol. abgefüllte Midleton Very Rare 2022 kostet 200 Euro und ist ab sofort im Midleton Webshop, und in den nächsten Wochen und Monaten in ausgesuchten Geschäften weltweit erhältlich.

Hier noch die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

Nose:

Fruit-led introduction with fresh citrus notes of mandarin and candied apple, while dustings of white pepper with grated nutmeg deliver subtle levels of spice that complement the rich and velvety tones of hazelnut chocolate and toffee. Carefully balanced, the charred oak works in tandem with the elegant grain character, elevating the delicate and nuanced fresh floral tones with the addition of sweet vanilla and warming toasted wood aromas.

Taste:

Caramelised red apples and orange zest with luscious, sweet, and decadent waves of crème brûlée that seamlessly intertwine with the pot still spices and cereal undertones, creating an intriguing and wonderful medley of fruits and spices.

Finish:

Rich and lasting finish in which the grain and pot still spices are the first to softly fade, allowing the oak – after years of carefully maturing the spirit – to have the final say.