Montag, 10. Februar 2020, 16:56:01
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandLowlandsNeue WhiskysPR

Neu: Rosebank 1993 in zwei Einzelfassabfüllungen

Ab 14. Februar sind die beiden Bottlings über ein Lotteriesystem erhältlich, ab 18. Februar dann im Handel - mit PR ergänzt

Amrut Top of Site

Ian Macleod Distillers, die Eigentümer der Rosebank Distillery, die man von Diageo gekauft hat, macht ab 14. Februar zwei neue Einzelfassabfüllungen aus der im Wiederaufbau befindlichen Lost Distillery in den Lowlands für Whiskyfreunde zugänglich. Beide Abfüllungen werden zunächst einmal in einem Lotterieverfahren, wie es immer häufiger für stark limitierte Bottlings zu sehen ist, vergeben – und zwar für angemeldete Interessenten. Dort wird es von den beiden Abfüllungen jeweils 100 Stück über die Lotterie geben. Danach, am 18. Februar, werden sie auch für das breitere Publikum erhältlich sein, und zwar die restlichen Flaschen (die Auflagen sind 280 und 259 Flaschen).

Hier einmal etwas mehr über die beiden Flaschen. Der Rosebank 1993 Cask 433 wurde mit 53,3% vol. abgefüllt und ergab 280 Flaschen. In der Nase soll es Anklänge von Vanille, Mango, Himbeere, Malzzucker und Lavendel bieten. Am Gaumen ist der Whisky seidig weich, man schmeckt Zitrone und Cranachan, florale Noten, Marzipan und subtile Gewürze. Das Finish ist zitronig mit reifen Früchten und Eiche.

Der Rosebank 1993 Cask 625 ergab 259 Flaschen, abgefüllt mit 50,4% vol. Hier riecht man Bananenbrot mit Spuren von weißer Schokolade, Minze und Kuchen sowie getrocknete Ananas. Am Gaumen findet man Shortbread, Kamillentee, getrocknete Kräuter und Zitrone, im Finish tropische Früchte, Limette und sanfte Gewürznoten.

Für das Lotterieverfahren kann man sich hier anmelden (die Seite ist noch nicht in funktional), zuvor muss man sich zum Newsletter anmelden – beide Flaschen haben, egal ob in der Lotterie oder im Handel, einen Preis von jeweils 2500 Pfund, also umgerechnet 2950 Euro.

Hier noch die offizielle Presseinfo dazu:

ROSEBANK IS REAWAKENED

Rosebank Whisky has reawakened. We are proud to announce the release of two limited edition, single cask whiskies… and that you as a Rosebank subscriber will have early entry to the ballot for the opportunity to purchase.

These exceptionally rare casks were specially chosen as they were distilled in 1993, the year of our distillery’s closure and the last time the inimitable spirit ran through the original stills. 

Whisky fans have waited over 25 years for this moment, so we anticipate that demand will be extremely high. That’s why, with only 100 bottles of each whisky set to be released online, we wanted to make the opportunity to purchase as fair as possible. 

The ballot will launch on Friday 14th February for Rosebank subscribers and general release Tuesday 18th February, and will remain open for two weeks, allowing fans to register for their opportunity to secure a piece of Rosebank’s remarkable history.

Bottles of Cask Number 433 and Cask Number 625 will cost £2,500 each.

Cask Number 433, with a natural cask strength of 53.3%, is delicate and refined on the nose – with hints of vanilla, mango, raspberry, barley sugar and lavender. Silky and light on the tongue, it gives way to complex flavours of cranachan and lemon, with gentle floral notes, marzipan and faint spice completing the profile. It has a soft, satisfying citrus finish with hints of ripe fruit and oak.

Cask Number 625, with a natural cask strength of 50.4%, has a warm banana loaf aroma with hints of white chocolate, spearmint, Victoria sponge and dried pineapple. It has notes of shortbread, chamomile tea, dried herb and citrus for a rich-bodied, balanced taste and a wonderfully delicate, tropical fruit, lime and gentle spice finish.

In the words of Distillery Manager Robbie Hughes,

“These expressions, though distinct in character, are both shining examples of Rosebank’s peerlessly smooth, fruity character. We know both are highly anticipated by whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike, so we expect great demand from our ballots.” 

We wish you the best of luck in the ballot and hope that you’ll soon have the chance to sample a piece of whisky history.

Vorheriger ArtikelWhiskyexperts-Aktion: Whiskyclubs vor den Vorhang!
Nächster ArtikelPR: Rugby Legende Doddie Weir sucht bei Glenkinchie Fass für die My Name’5 Doddie Foundation aus

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Highlands

Der Whiskmarkt im Dezember 2019: Im Krebsgang ins neue Jahr

Der Sekundärmarkt hat auch insgesamt betrachtet im Jahr 2019 kaum zugelegt, analysiert whiskystats.net
Weiterlesen
Lowlands

Der Wiederaufbau der Rosebank Distillery hat heute begonnen

Ab 2021 wird dort wieder produziert
Weiterlesen
Lowlands

Serge verkostet: Ein kurzer Spaziergang durch die Lowlands

Bis vor wenigen Jahren zählten wir in den Lowlands...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Whiskystats: Die Entwicklung des Whisky-Auktionsmarkts 2018 (Teil 2/2)

Die schottische Brennerei mit der besten Performance am Sekundärmarkt ist nicht mehr Macallan
Weiterlesen
Campbeltown

Fremde Federn (31): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Was die deutschsprachige Bloggerszene diese Woche so im Glas hatte...
Weiterlesen
Lowlands

Serge verkostet: Zwei unabhängige Rosebank-Abfüllungen

Zwei tolle Abfüllungen aus der Lowland-Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskyhaus Button
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Neue #MOAW Runde – Die 5 Bartender für das große „Master of American Whiskey“ Finale in den USA sind ermittelt

Deutschland
Brown-Forman hat die fünf neuen Teilnehmer beim "Master of American Whiskey"-Programm ausgewählt und verlautbart diese in Kürze
Weiterlesen

PR: Rugby Legende Doddie Weir sucht bei Glenkinchie Fass für die My Name’5 Doddie Foundation aus

Lowlands
Der Getränkekonzern Diageo unterstützt mit der Fassspende den Kampf gegen ALS (Amyotrophe Lateralsklerose)
Weiterlesen

Neu: Rosebank 1993 in zwei Einzelfassabfüllungen

Lowlands
Ab 14. Februar sind die beiden Bottlings über ein Lotteriesystem erhältlich, ab 18. Februar dann im Handel - mit PR ergänzt
Weiterlesen

Whiskyexperts-Aktion: Whiskyclubs vor den Vorhang!

Deutschland
Jetzt kann sich Ihr Whiskyclub einer breiten Öffentlichkeit vorstellen - alle Details im Artikel
Weiterlesen

PR: Whisky Erlebnis veröffentlicht den 4. Popart Batch für die Erles Whiskyecke am Valentinstag

Neue Whiskys
Ein 18 Jahre alter Speysider mit Sherry-Vollreifung wird am Freitag (14. Februar) in einer Auflage von 120 Flaschen veröffentlicht
Weiterlesen

PR: Unabhängiger Abfüller Simple Sample veröffentlicht mit Blair Athol 11yo erstes eigenes Single Cask

Highlands
Die Käufer der Abfüllung haben die Möglichkeit, einen individuellen Namen auf der Flasche gravieren zu lassen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Drei aus Dallas Dhu

Speyside
Sehr selten sind sie schon geworden, die Abfüllungen aus der 1983 geschlossenen Speyside-Brennerei...
Weiterlesen

Noch diese Woche: Exklusives Irish Whiskey Tasting & Dinner + Übernachtung im Hotel de Weimar in Ludwigslust gewinnen!

Exclusiv
Gemeinsam mit Beam Suntory verlosen wir das exquisite Tasting in tollem Ambiente - inklusive Übernachtung. Machen Sie jetzt mit!
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

TTB Neuheiten: Bowmore 27yo, Octomore 11.x, Macallan London

Islay
Die Neuerscheinungs-Saison scheint wieder eröffnet zu sein: Interessante Label aus der us-amerikanischen Datenbank
Weiterlesen

Wallpaper: Ein Heim in Schottland

Whisky im Bild
Auch eine etwas heruntergekommene Hütte kann ein Traumhaus sein...
Weiterlesen

Neu: Rosebank 1993 in zwei Einzelfassabfüllungen

Lowlands
Ab 14. Februar sind die beiden Bottlings über ein Lotteriesystem erhältlich, ab 18. Februar dann im Handel - mit PR ergänzt
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X