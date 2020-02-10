Neu: Rosebank 1993 in zwei Einzelfassabfüllungen

Ian Macleod Distillers, die Eigentümer der Rosebank Distillery, die man von Diageo gekauft hat, macht ab 14. Februar zwei neue Einzelfassabfüllungen aus der im Wiederaufbau befindlichen Lost Distillery in den Lowlands für Whiskyfreunde zugänglich. Beide Abfüllungen werden zunächst einmal in einem Lotterieverfahren, wie es immer häufiger für stark limitierte Bottlings zu sehen ist, vergeben – und zwar für angemeldete Interessenten. Dort wird es von den beiden Abfüllungen jeweils 100 Stück über die Lotterie geben. Danach, am 18. Februar, werden sie auch für das breitere Publikum erhältlich sein, und zwar die restlichen Flaschen (die Auflagen sind 280 und 259 Flaschen).

Hier einmal etwas mehr über die beiden Flaschen. Der Rosebank 1993 Cask 433 wurde mit 53,3% vol. abgefüllt und ergab 280 Flaschen. In der Nase soll es Anklänge von Vanille, Mango, Himbeere, Malzzucker und Lavendel bieten. Am Gaumen ist der Whisky seidig weich, man schmeckt Zitrone und Cranachan, florale Noten, Marzipan und subtile Gewürze. Das Finish ist zitronig mit reifen Früchten und Eiche.

Der Rosebank 1993 Cask 625 ergab 259 Flaschen, abgefüllt mit 50,4% vol. Hier riecht man Bananenbrot mit Spuren von weißer Schokolade, Minze und Kuchen sowie getrocknete Ananas. Am Gaumen findet man Shortbread, Kamillentee, getrocknete Kräuter und Zitrone, im Finish tropische Früchte, Limette und sanfte Gewürznoten.

Für das Lotterieverfahren kann man sich hier anmelden (die Seite ist noch nicht in funktional), zuvor muss man sich zum Newsletter anmelden – beide Flaschen haben, egal ob in der Lotterie oder im Handel, einen Preis von jeweils 2500 Pfund, also umgerechnet 2950 Euro.

Hier noch die offizielle Presseinfo dazu:

ROSEBANK IS REAWAKENED

Rosebank Whisky has reawakened. We are proud to announce the release of two limited edition, single cask whiskies… and that you as a Rosebank subscriber will have early entry to the ballot for the opportunity to purchase.



These exceptionally rare casks were specially chosen as they were distilled in 1993, the year of our distillery’s closure and the last time the inimitable spirit ran through the original stills.



Whisky fans have waited over 25 years for this moment, so we anticipate that demand will be extremely high. That’s why, with only 100 bottles of each whisky set to be released online, we wanted to make the opportunity to purchase as fair as possible.

The ballot will launch on Friday 14th February for Rosebank subscribers and general release Tuesday 18th February, and will remain open for two weeks, allowing fans to register for their opportunity to secure a piece of Rosebank’s remarkable history.

Bottles of Cask Number 433 and Cask Number 625 will cost £2,500 each.



Cask Number 433, with a natural cask strength of 53.3%, is delicate and refined on the nose – with hints of vanilla, mango, raspberry, barley sugar and lavender. Silky and light on the tongue, it gives way to complex flavours of cranachan and lemon, with gentle floral notes, marzipan and faint spice completing the profile. It has a soft, satisfying citrus finish with hints of ripe fruit and oak.



Cask Number 625, with a natural cask strength of 50.4%, has a warm banana loaf aroma with hints of white chocolate, spearmint, Victoria sponge and dried pineapple. It has notes of shortbread, chamomile tea, dried herb and citrus for a rich-bodied, balanced taste and a wonderfully delicate, tropical fruit, lime and gentle spice finish.



In the words of Distillery Manager Robbie Hughes,

“These expressions, though distinct in character, are both shining examples of Rosebank’s peerlessly smooth, fruity character. We know both are highly anticipated by whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike, so we expect great demand from our ballots.”

We wish you the best of luck in the ballot and hope that you’ll soon have the chance to sample a piece of whisky history.