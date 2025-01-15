North British Distillery: Alan Kilpatrick geht als Managing Director, Gavin Brogan folgt im April

In der North British Grain Distillery in den schottischen Lowlands geht eine Ära zu Ende: Der 11. Managing Director seit der Gründung der Brennerei vor 140 Jahren, Alan Kilpatrick, geht nach fast 10 Jahren in dieser Position in den Ruhestand.

“On behalf of the company, I’d like to thank Alan for his strong leadership of North British over the past 10 years. Alan has had a very positive impact on North British and on the wider Scotch Whisky industry. North British will be forever grateful for Alan’s contribution towards its success. Gavin will carry Alan’s legacy forward and with him joining before Alan leaves, this will ensure a careful transition.”

Alan Kilpatrick (auf dem Bild bei der Präsentation eines 60 Jahre alten Grains vor eineinhalb Jahren – wir berichteten) sagte zu seinem Abgang:

“It has been an absolute privilege and honour to lead North British since 2015 and I consider myself very fortunate to have had this outstanding opportunity as the culmination of my Executive career. I indicated these intentions to the board in late 2023 and with the company continuing to be held in high regard across the iconic Scotch Whisky industry, I feel it is the right time to hand on the baton as North British looks forward to its next exciting chapter. I’d like to thank my colleagues both past and present for their commitment and dedication over the time I have been with the business.”