Penelope Bourbon bringt in den USA 17 Jahre alten American Light Whiskey auf den Markt

Ein außergewöhnlicher Whiskey ist für den US-Markt von Penelope Bourbon angekündigt worden: Der Penelope American Light Whiskey ist Teil der jährlichen Sonder-Releases der Marke und ist ein 17 Jahre alter, in Second Fill Bourbonfässern gereifter Whiskey mit einer Mash Bill von 99% Mais und 1% Malted Barley (dieser Anteil dient wohl nur zum Anstarten der Fermentation. Entgegen seinem Namen ist er mit satten 138,8 proof (also 69.4% vol. Alkoholstärke) abgefüllt. Sein ebenfalls außergewöhnlicher empfohlener Verkaufspreis: 99,99 Dollar – leider wird er nur in den USA distribuiert, aber findige Fans der US-Whiskeys können sicherlich Wege auftun, um einen davon bei Interesse zu bekommen.

Penelope Bourbon releases rare American Light Whiskey

Special release of 17-year expression highlights both heritage and innovation

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Penelope Bourbon celebrates a unique chapter in whiskey history with its latest release of American Light Whiskey. This year’s rare release features whiskey distilled at 189 proof in 2006 at the historic Seagram’s site in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is now the Ross & Squibb Distillery. The whiskey was aged for 17 years in second-fill oak barrels and bottled at cask strength of 138.8 proof (69.4% ABV). The result of the unique distilling and aging process is a standout offering with a smooth, mellow profile. A very limited supply of Penelope American Light Whiskey will be available beginning in February in select markets at a minimum suggested retail price of $99.99.

In contrast to higher proof bourbons which can be bold and intense, Penelope American Light Whiskey is an approachable and refined expression. Due to the unique production methods and limited number of bottles available, it’s a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.

„American Light Whiskey is always one of our favorite releases of the year. We released a 13-year-old American Light Whiskey in 2021 and a 15-year-old in 2024. This year’s release will be a 17-year-old American Light Whiskey, which are the oldest barrels we have ever released. Rich and flavorful, this is truly a special whiskey, and we are excited to get it out into the market.“ Michael Paladini, Penelope founder and vice president of strategy for MGP

Penelope American Light Whiskey is crafted from a mash bill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. With sweet and smooth aromas of butterscotch, cake batter and cotton candy, Penelope American Light Whiskey imparts flavors of brown sugar, vanilla bean ice cream and light orchard fruits. The lingering finish features notes of light butter, waffle cone and powdered sugar.

„This release is the result of an innovative chapter in the history of American whiskey. The high corn mash bill and long aging really brings out unique character in the batch. It’s truly been a pleasure to watch this whiskey evolve with aging and be able to release this 17 year batch after our prior 13 and 15 year releases.“ Danny Polise, Penelope founder and master blender

Penelope American Light Whiskey is part of Penelope’s annual Limited Releases – exclusive offerings featuring some of the rarest and more unique barrels, representing the pinnacle of blending innovation and barrel selection. Other Limited Releases include F*ck Cancer and award-winning Toasted Rye. A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the country’s fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini’s daughter, Penelope Bourbon offers a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions, known for their smoothness and rich flavor, perfect for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails.

Penelope’s core expressions, including Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect, and Toasted Bourbon, have won more than 40 awards across the spirits industry. In 2024 alone, Penelope won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength and Toasted Rye, alongside innovation awards for limited releases such as Rio.

Penelope Bourbon continues to innovate within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases, and Estate Collection, further establishing its place among the top premium whiskey brands. Today, Penelope is available in 49 states and seven countries, proving that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible.

For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com or follow us on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram/Facebook).