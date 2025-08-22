Penelope Bourbon stellt die 2025 Estate Collection vor

In den USA hat Penelope Bourbon die 2025 Estate Collection vorgestellt, eine Sammlung aus vier verschiedenen Bottlings, mit dem Omega als neue Abfüllung, die in französischer Eiche reifte.

Die Estate Collection mit Bourbons im Alter zwischen 10 und 13 Jahren wird im September in den USA erscheinen, der deutsche Importeur für Penelope Bourbon ist Perola – ob für Europa überhaupt eine Allokation vorgesehen ist (in der Gesamtheit oder von Teilen der Collection), verrät die Presseaussendung nicht und spricht vage von „select markets“. Hier also die Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen:

Penelope Bourbon introduces the 2025 Estate Collection

Highly anticipated collection showcases higher age statements, new innovation and increased allocations across each release

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning Penelope Bourbon announced its 2025 Estate Collection – a bold array of five distinct expressions with minimum age statements of 10 years – for fans of premium and ultra-premium straight bourbon whiskey. The expanded collection includes a reimagined Founders Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the introduction of new Omega Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Omega French Oak barrels, and the award-winning Single Barrel and Private Select bourbons.

The 2024 Penelope Estate Collection received multiple top spirits industry awards including platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and gold at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Awards for Single Barrel. Private Select earned gold at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and the 2025 SIP Awards. This year’s collection is anticipated to be even more impressive.

„We are excited to introduce Omega as part of the Estate Collection – we’ve been experimenting with these French Oak finishing casks, built by the Radoux Cooperage, which utilizes oak from the most prestigious French forests,“ said Penelope Founder and Master Blender, Danny Polise. „In addition, our 2025 Founders Reserve is a 13-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon which stands as a solid pour, along with our award-winning 10-year Private Select blend and Single Barrel straight bourbon offerings.“

Penelope Founders Reserve 13 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: $199.99

Inspired by passion for sharing truly special whiskey, the single lot of 2025 Founders Reserve is a testament to patience. With a mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley, the 2025 edition of Founders Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged 13 years and bottled at cask strength at 121.4 proof (60.7% ABV) for a truly special bourbon that’s been given the time to develop character. Packaged in the signature rich deep green Founders Reserve collectors‘ box, approximately 3,700 cases (3-in) will be on shelf in select markets in September for a minimum suggested retail price of $199.99 per 750mL bottle.

Founders Reserve opens with an aroma of rich caramel, vanilla, faint hints of tobacco and candied fruit. The body features toasted nuts, graham cracker, sweet oak, butterscotch and dark fruit on the palate and finishes with lingering spice, caramel sweetness and black pepper spice.

Penelope Omega 11 Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey: $129.99

The 2025 Estate Collection reaches new heights with Omega, a whiskey that unites exceptional age with the most advanced oak finishing available. After 11 years of maturation, this straight bourbon whiskey is refined for an additional year in Radoux Omega barrels, considered the pinnacle of French Oak innovation. Crafted with rare, tight-grain oak and a meticulously designed toast profile, these barrels embody the highest level of precision and artistry in coopering.

Radoux Cooperage, a global leader in barrel production, pioneered OakScan® technology to scientifically select staves with the exact chemical composition needed to achieve the desired flavor profile. This data-driven approach, paired with Penelope’s vision, creates a whiskey of remarkable balance, refinement, and modern craftsmanship.

With a mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley, Omega is bottled at 109.8 proof (54.9% ABV) and dressed in an elegant burgundy and gold label. A limited allocation of 1,800 (6-in) cases of 750mL bottles will arrive in select markets in September for a minimum suggested retail price of $129.99.

Omega opens with a nose of warm vanilla, honey, toffee and allspice followed by a body of brown sugar, dark fruit, leather and cocoa. The finish features sweet spice, cinnamon gum and buttery sweet nougat.

Single Barrel 10 Year Bourbon: $89.99

Each barrel chosen for the 2025 Single Barrel release was hand-selected to showcase the nuanced complexity of the finest stocks of well-aged bourbon deemed too exceptional to blend. The 2025 Single Barrel offerings feature two different mash bills and proof points:

Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley is bottled at 99 proof (49.5% ABV) and features aromas of vanilla, caramel, dried fruit and plum; tastes of caramel, butter toffee, wild cherry candy and light rye spice; and a finish of cinnamon, frosting and lingering spice. A limited allocation of 1,300 (3-in) cases will be available nationwide in September at a minimum suggested retail price of $89.99.

Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% malted barley is bottled at 103 proof (51.5% ABV) and opens with caramel, vanilla and graham cracker on the nose followed by flavors of apricot, vanilla and light chocolate on the palate. The long rye spice finish includes notes of vanilla custard and roasted nuts. A limited allocation of 2,400 (3-in) cases will arrive at retailers nationwide in September at a minimum suggested retail price of $89.99.

Penelope Private Select 10 Year Bourbon: $79.99

Award-winning Private Select is a masterpiece in blended bourbon, showcasing the finest of hand-selected aged barrel stocks. Aged 10 years, 2025 Private Select features a mash bill of 74% corn, 20% rye, 1% wheat and 5% malted barley. Bottled at 106.8 proof (53.4% ABV), 6,900 (6-in) cases will be available at retailers nationwide starting in September at a minimum suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750mL bottle.

Opening with aromas of rich caramel, cinnamon and red fruits, 2025 Private Select features flavors of caramel, brown sugar, cherry and baking spice, and a vanilla honey bun finish with notes of oak spice and light smoke.

„Our Estate Collection brings together the best bourbons we release each year. For 2025, we’re introducing Omega, finished in some of the most prestigious French Oak barrels in the world, and bringing back Founders Reserve as a 13-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. We’ve also raised the age statement on Private Select and expanded allocations across the lineup, making this year’s collection our most exciting and accessible yet.“

said Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients.

The full 2025 Estate Collection will be available this September in select markets, with first access to the entire collection exclusively at Lux Row Distillers beginning Friday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. EST. A product locator for the award-winning Penelope family of offerings can be found here.

